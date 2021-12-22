Global Industrial Automation Controls Industry 2021-2025 | Anticipated to Grow by $25.14 Billion | Increasing Focus on Smart Factories

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Automation Control Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial automation control market is poised to grow by $25.14 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the need for simplification of complex manufacturing activities and increasing focus on smart factories. The study identifies the changing market dynamics as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial automation control market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:

By Product

Sensors

Drives

DCS

SCADA

PLC

By End-user

Process Industry

Discrete Industry

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial automation control market vendors that include:

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corp. PLC

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

OMRON Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Also, the industrial automation control market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



