Coiled Tubing Market to rise at CAGR of 5.37% through 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

The global coiled tubing market will grow at a 5.37% CAGR by 2030, states the latest Market Research Future report.

COVID-19 Analysis



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected the worldwide economy of different sectors that includes power generation industries, manufacturing, automotive, oil & gas, and others in different ways. The crisis disrupted the oil & gas industry’s supply chain and adversely impacted the production and exploration activities of the industry. The restrictions imposed during the lockdown have sharply declined the worldwide need for oil & gas due to the transportation sector coming to a standstill. Besides, the disruption in the supply and demand of oil & gas that led to huge financial losses resulted in pay cuts and job losses. As coiled tubing is a needed equipment for the production activities related to oil and gas, the fall in demand for oil & gas has disrupted the worldwide need for the coiled tubing industry.



Besides, the key oil-producing countries like Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the US have experienced a huge decline in the supply and demand of oil and gas that possessed a direct impact on the global oil & gas market. The impacts of the global price drop in oil coupled with the uncertainty in the measures and policies undertaken by government authorities have resulted in a catastrophic blow to the global economy, supply chain disruptions, and also choking off the supply and demand of oil & gas. But with the stabilization of the market, the need for coiled tubing is likely to regain its normal growth by 2021.



Drivers



Increased Energy Consumption to Boost Market Growth



Rapid urbanization has resulted in increased energy consumption owing to industrial development. The rise in energy consumption has led to increased exploration as well as production operations that may boost market growth in the forecast period.

Opportunities



Rising Use of Gas in Vehicles to offer Robust Opportunities



The rising use of gas in vehicles and the rapid transition to gas power station from coal power station will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Restraints



Risks related to Coiled Tubing Operations to act as Market Restraint



The risks related to coiled tubing operations & regulations related to operational safety may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Challenges



Rapid Development of EV Industry to act as Market Challenge



The booming electric vehicle industry and the implementation of strict government regulations towards environmental pollution from oil and gas products may act as market challenges over the forecast period.





Market Segmentation



The global coiled tubing market has been bifurcated based on service type and application.

By service type, the well intervention segment will lead the market over the forecast period for the rise in aging wells.

By application, the onshore segment will dominate the market over the forecast period as this is more cost-effective and feasible for the use of smaller service rigs and self-contained, mobile coiled tubing rig for light operations. Besides, the increase in shale gas exploration in the United States along with the rise in drilling activities is also boosting the segmental growth.

Regional Analysis



North America to Lead Coiled Tubing Market



North America will lead the global coiled tubing market over the forecast period. Increase in unconventional resources in Canada and the US, the need for coiled tubing operations in the offshore field especially in the Gulf of Mexico along with other offshore fields in the US, increasing adoption in Canada & the US, the sudden explosion in the production of tight oil in the US, the accessibility of skilled manpower, increased E&P activities, and latest equipment & technologies, the presence of several key players, huge consumer base, recent developments of shale oil reserves, and the huge exploration & production of oil are adding to the global coiled tubing market growth in the region.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Coiled Tubing Market Research Report: Information, By Service Type (Well Intervention, Drilling and others), By Application (Onshore and Offshore) - Forecast till 2030



Report Scope:

Report Attribute/Metric Details Market Size 2030: Significant Value CAGR 5.37% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2019 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Service Type, Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors Schlumberger (US), Halliburton (US), Weatherford (US), Baker Hughes, a GE Company LLC (US), Nabors Industries Ltd (UK), C&J Energy Services, Inc (US), Trican (Canada), Calfrac Well Services Ltd (Canada), RPC Inc (US), Step Energy Services Ltd (US), and Key Energy Services Inc (US) Key Market Opportunities High expenditure in global upstream and operational activities Key Market Drivers Rising demand for well intervention operations is driving the coiled tubing market









