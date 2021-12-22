NaturalShrimp Appoints W. Steven Walker as General Counsel

DALLAS, TX, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused, commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), today announced the appointment of veteran attorney W. Steven Walker to fill the position of General Counsel and Secretary of the Company, commencing January 1, 2022.

Mr. Walker brings over 45 years of legal experience in a wide range of corporate, resource and transactional law. He has been affiliated with the Company since 2001 and has previously served as counsel to, and member of, the Board of Directors of NaturalShrimp Holdings, Inc. Mr. Walker has served as general counsel for several privately held companies and has also been a Board Member of multiple public companies. Mr. Walker attended St. Mary’s School of Law, was licensed as an attorney in November 1976 and has been engaged in private practice of law since 1983.

“With our rapid growth and commercialization timeline, we are now at a stage where counsel is needed to quickly address day-to-day operational issues and to work with outside counsel,” said Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp. “Not only does Steve bring decades of deep experience in corporate and transactional law, he knows NaturalShrimp well, having served as our outside corporate counsel and board member of our holding company over the last two decades. Steve is ideally suited for this role as we accelerate weekly production and continue to develop our commercialization and sales strategy to build a strong, responsive and vibrant company.

Mr. Walker added, “I am thrilled to be joining NaturalShrimp at such an exciting time. I look forward to continuing to work alongside Gerald and the entire team as we ramp production of the highest grade of land-based Pacific white shrimp. I want to thank Gerald and the Board for considering me for this position and look forward to being a part of the story.”

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

