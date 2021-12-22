Dollarama Joins the Stingray Retail Media Network

English French

MONTREAL, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that Canadian value retailer Dollarama (TSX: DOL) has joined the Stingray Retail Media Network.

Under the agreement, Stingray will produce and dynamically insert digital audio advertisements within Dollarama stores connected to the retail audio network powered by Stingray’s proprietary streaming media technology. The Stingray Retail Media Network will enable advertisers to reach and connect with Dollarama principal shoppers at point-of sale.



“Retail-based digital audio advertising enables brands to connect and remain top of mind with highly qualified consumers during their in-store shopping journey,” said Ryan Fuss, Senior Vice President, Global Media Solutions of Stingray. “We are thrilled to partner with Dollarama to bring this new technology across their national network of stores, and look forward to building strong connections between their customers and brands.”



The Stingray Retail Media Network will launch across Dollarama locations during the first quarter of 2022.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading global music, media, and technology company with over 1,000 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, over 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com



About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Its 1,397 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through its online store at www.dollarama.com. Its quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $4.00.

