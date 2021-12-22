Agricultural Fumigants Market to Hit USD 3.84 Billion by 2028 | Agricultural Fumigants Industry CAGR 4.89% During 2021-2028; Exclusive Insight Report [180 Pages] by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agricultural Fumigants Market size is expected to reach USD 3.84 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in the demand for agricultural fumigants for the expanding infestation of bugs & pests in barns and other crop warehouses due to biotic & abiotic factors, information about crop protection elements, and urbanization-industrialization in emerging markets. These factors are likely to bring a positive shift to global Agricultural Fumigants Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Agricultural Fumigants Market by Product Type (Methyl bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin, Metam sodium, 1,3-Dichloropropene, Others), by Application (Warehouse, Soil), by Form (Solid, Liquid, Gas), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Agricultural Fumigants Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Market Overview:

Market Overview:

Rise in focus on the reduction of post-harvest damages effects

The growing worldwide population has led to utilizing refined techniques for agricultural systems to preserve the agricultural product, soil from diseases, soil pests, rodents, etc. Agricultural fumigants are used in pre-harvest and post-harvest processes. In pre-harvest, fumigants are injected within the soil to eliminate fungi or pests in fruits, grains, etc. In post-harvest, it is used to diminish any harm to stored crops from bugs, pests, termites by packing the place with toxic fumes. The decline of post-harvest food damages is a significant part of securing food safety. Post-harvest damages result from freshly collected agricultural product changing treatment and are a calculable loss in foodstuffs and influence both supply and property.

Growing information among farmers pertaining to contamination-free food has resulted in growing adoption of the product, which is likely to have a positive influence on the Agricultural Fumigants Market size over the proposed timeframe. Growing interests in maintaining post-harvest crops have provided enhanced warehouse technology which will make an effective contribution to the Agricultural Fumigants Market in the coming years.

Growing information within farmers about disease and contamination free food

Rising knowledge within farmers about infection free food has led to increasing adoption of the produce which is expected to become a definite impact on the Agricultural Fumigants Market size in the projected period. Growing interests for saving harvest crops have produced in advanced storage technology which will give a satisfactory participation in Agricultural Fumigants Market volume in the following years.

Agricultural fumigants are utilized to eliminate pests and improve farming productivity. Improving crop damages due to shipping, harvest activities, and others are mainly encouraging the extension of Agricultural Fumigants Market. Furthermore, increase in agriculture practices and technology advancements is going to increasing approval of modernized farming and preserved agriculture, which in turn, is supporting the growth of the Agricultural Fumigants Market.

Regional Analysis :

The Asia Pacific is Likely to Dominate the Global Agricultural Fumigants Market

The Asia Pacific is among the most developing and growing regions for the agricultural fumigants market. The rise in the requirement of fumigant products and increasing knowledge about utilizing fumigation as a crop protection method is supposed to influence the business for agricultural fumigants in the area. The damage caused by different bug and pest type is frequently severe and is a possible risk of decreasing plant yield. Moreover, the improved agriculture products have managed to improved warehousing plants, which has stored for the use of fumigants to protect the stored agriculture product. Emerging nations such as India, and China have introduced guidelines in the agriculture sector, food protection, and packaging manufacturers needing pre-and post-harvest pest, and insect control.

List of Prominent Players in the Agricultural Fumigants Market:

Sr. No. Companies Headquarters 1. BASF SE Ludwigshafen, Germany 2. Syngenta Basel, Switzerland 3. ADAMA Israel 4. ARKEMA Colombes, France 5. Nufarm Melbourne, Australia 6. Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. Phoenix, Arizona, United States 7. UPL Bandra West, Mumbai 8. Douglas products Hagen, Germany

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and in-depth TOC on "Agricultural Fumigants Market by Product Type (Methyl bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin, Metam sodium, 1,3-Dichloropropene, Others), by Application (Warehouse, Soil), by Form (Solid, Liquid, Gas), , by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/agricultural-fumigants-market-013571

Recent Developments in the Industry:

1. Jan 28, 2021: – UPL Ltd. Announced a strategic collaboration with TeleSense, a California-based IoT (Internet of Things) innovator revolutionizing post-harvest grain storage and transport. UPL helps TeleSense strengthen its sales channel by introducing monitoring solutions for post-harvest commodity storage and transport to multiple stakeholders across the agriculture value chain.

2. Nov. 23, 2020: MustGrow Biologics Corp. announced the exclusive patent licensing from the University of Idaho pertaining to a natural biopesticide mustard-based treatment of stored produce and other foods, particularly sprout suppression of potatoes.

This market titled “Agricultural Fumigants Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 2.62 Billion Market Forecast for 2028 USD 3.84 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR of 4.89% from 2021 to 2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 – 2028 Segments Covered Product Type: - Methyl Bromide, Phosphine and Chloropicrin

Crop Type: - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits

Application: - Soil, Warehouse

Pest Control Method: - Tarpaulin, Non-Tarp, Vacuum Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India,

Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa,

among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis,

PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market

attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share

analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

