Hofseth Biocare ASA: MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE

Roger Hofseth has today, 22 December 2021, bought 50,000 shares at an average price of approx. NOK 7.332 per share. Roger Hofseth is CEO and primary insider of Hofseth BioCare ASA. After the transaction, Mr. Hofseth owns 155,000 shares privately and 51,500,000 shares through his a wholly owned company RH Industri AS, totalling 51,655,000 shares and corresponding to 14.44 % of the outstanding shares in Hofseth BioCare ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act