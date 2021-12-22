Global Digital Photo Frame Market Landscape 2021-2025; Featuring Analysis of Aluratek, Eastman Kodak, HP, Koninklijke Philips, Lenovo, NETGEAR, PhotoSpring, Samsung Electronics, Sony, and ViewSonic

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Photo Frame Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital photo frame market is poised to grow by $62.1 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by product innovations leading to premiumization and increasing adoption of smart/connected home system. The study identifies the inclination toward high standard of living as one of the prime reasons driving the digital photo frame market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

By Power Source

Electricity-powered

Battery-powered

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital photo frame market vendors that include:

Aluratek Inc.

Eastman Kodak Co.

HP Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

NETGEAR Inc.

PhotoSpring Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

ViewSonic Corp.

Also, the digital photo frame market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



