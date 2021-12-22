Global Hybrid EV Conversion Kit Industry, Forecast to 2025 - Primarily Driven by the Development of Grid-Independent Low-Cost Hybrid Kit for Light Vehicles

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market is poised to grow by 40.06 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 16.71% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the enforcement of regulations to propel the adoption of efficient conversion kits and the development in emerging markets driving conversion kit adoption. The study identifies the development of grid-independent low-cost hybrid kit for light vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:

By Application

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market vendors that include:

A123 Systems LLC

Altigreen Propulsion Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Enginer

EVDrive

Hybrid Design Services Inc.

IX Energy Pvt. Ltd.

KPIT Technologies Ltd.

Odyne Systems LLC

Stealth EV

XL Hybrids Inc.

Also, the hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



