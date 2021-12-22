Global Green Tea Market Foreseen to Beat $34,044.28 Million, Growing at 11.9% CAGR from 2020 to 2028 [165-Pages] | Confirmed by Research Dive

New York, USA, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the global green tea market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. According to the report, the global market is projected to surpass $34,044.28 million by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2028. This report in an in-depth study offering meticulous insights into the present situation and future scope of the global industry. The report is drafted by expert market analysts and assures to be a reliable source of data and comprehensive market insights for new market players, investors, prevalent players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

The key factors boosting the growth of the global green tea market are the rising demand for consuming healthy beverages to prevent lifestyle related diseases among young population and growing awareness about the health benefits of green tea worldwide. Moreover, growing innovations in the flavors and types of green tea by market players is projected to open doors to lucrative opportunities for the growth of the green tea market in the forecast period. However, high prices of green tea owing to its intricate manufacturing processes and presence of high nutritional content in it are expected to hinder the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Market:

The abrupt rise of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global green tea market. The adoption of healthy lifestyle amidst the pandemic has marvelously propelled the demand for healthy beverages, such as green tea. Moreover, the green tea manufacturing companies have boosted their production significantly to fulfill the rising demand for green tea during the lockdown period. All these factors are boosting the growth of the market.

The report segments the global green tea market into type, form, distribution channel, and region.

Flavored green tea Sub-Segment to Hold a Leading Market Position

The flavored green tea sub-segment of the type segment is expected to grow considerably and garner $26,330.39 million during the forecast period. This growth is chiefly owing to the widespread availability of several flavors of green tea and growing demand for flavored green tea among young consumers.

Green Tea Bags Sub-Segment to Observe Highest Growth

The green tea bags sub-segment of the form segment is anticipated to hold a leading market share and hit $17,997.87 million during the forecast period. This growth is chiefly owing to the rising use of green tea bags as they are easy to use and convenient especially for office going people and travelers.

Online Sub-Segment to Experience Fast-Paced Growth

The online sub-segment of the distribution channel segment is anticipated to observe speedy growth and garner $1,859.13 million during the forecast period. This is chiefly owing to the rising purchases of green tea through online mediums by young population.

Asia-Pacific Market to Observe Speedy Growth

The report analyzes the global green tea market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region market is estimated to observe noteworthy growth and hit $21,754.29 million in the forecast period. The growth of the region market is mainly because of the presence of several green tea producing nations such as India, Pakistan, China, and Sri Lanka in this region.

Key Market Players

The report lists some of the leading players functioning in the global green tea market including

Unilever Plc. Typhoo Tea The Begilow Tea Company Northern tea Merchants Ltd. Tazo Tea Company Numi Organic Tea The Republic of Tea, Inc. Tata Consumer Products ltd. East West Tea Company LLC. Associated British Foods Plc., and others.

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry. For instance, in August 2021, Tetley India, a leading tea brand in India, launched 'Green Tea Immune', a new product to redefine its green tea portfolio.

