LiveFreely Announces Apple Watch Version of 'BUDDY,' the Predictive AI-Driven Digital Health Assistant for Seniors and Their Loved Ones

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveFreely, Inc., a Silicon Valley digital health company that develops innovative technology to improve the health and well-being of seniors and their loved ones, today launched BUDDY for Apple Watches. The BUDDY app uses AI and machine learning to predict, prevent, and detect health challenges while providing support and data for seniors and their caregivers.

"BUDDY works with Fitbit, and we've been testing it on the Apple platform," says Dr. Arthur Jue, co-founder and CEO of LiveFreely. "We are pleased to now make BUDDY commercially available on both platforms — a milestone in our efforts to help empower seniors to age more proactively."

BUDDY bundles a full spectrum of functions that assist users with health issues, from predicting falls to monitoring irregular health patterns to detecting wandering. Its suite of solutions addresses critical health issues faced by seniors and caregivers, including:

Predicting and preventing falls, the leading cause of death among seniors, through AI and machine learning that triggers alerts when changes in gait are detected

Automatic fall detection and alerts

Irregular health pattern detection and alerts

Location alerts that help dementia and Alzheimer's wanderers

"Code blue" alerts for cardiac events

Medication adherence and schedule reminders

User-friendly and easy to set up, the app was conceived by Jue and his brother Daniel after caring for their aging father. "While our team has worked tirelessly on BUDDY for Apple Watch, we've kept foremost in mind the many mothers, fathers, grandmothers, grandfathers, aunts, uncles, and loved ones who urgently need this technology," says Daniel Jue, LiveFreely co-founder and CTO.

As caregiving becomes increasingly complex and expensive, the LiveFreely team designed BUDDY to be an affordable, effective way to enhance independence while empowering caregivers to respond quickly when seconds count. BUDDY is the first app to send real-time data to emergency services personnel en route in an ambulance.

LiveFreely is offering a special limited-time promotion of only $4.99 per month subscription for BUDDY. Go to www.buddylife.com/launch to get the special promo code. LiveFreely will also donate a portion of the proceeds to Project WeHOPE initiatives for the unhoused this holiday season.

Kerri Kasem, radio host and founder of Kasem Cares, says, "I'm thrilled that BUDDY is now available for the Apple Watch. I'm a huge fan. Had BUDDY been available when my dad Casey Kasem (American Top 40) developed dementia, things would have turned out a lot differently. I believe BUDDY is a lifesaver."

Ninety-two-year-old BUDDY user Calvin Wong agrees. "BUDDY has been a great help to my family and me because they know I'm safe. I'm at an age where I have a fear of falling. I've fallen a few times already because I only have one eye, mono-vision, and can't tell distance. I might be stepping off a curb and not know it. So, BUDDY helps a lot."

About BUDDY by LiveFreely

Through machine learning and artificial intelligence, BUDDY monitors and manages factors such as fall prediction, prevention, and detection, medication schedules and reminders, GPS location, and emergency notifications. The platform alerts smartwatch wearers, family members, caregivers, first responders, and emergency services providers of irregularities, enhancing the security, connectedness, and independence of loved ones. To learn more about BUDDY by LiveFreely, visit www.buddylife.com.

