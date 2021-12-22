Supply Chain Shortage Threatens to Derail Christmas Toy Giveaway In Houston, TX

Houston, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston area Inner-City kids may have to wait a bit longer than planned to receive new scooters this Christmas, due to delays caused by the supply chain shortage. Thanks to the continued generosity of Title Sponsor A Better Bail Bond, Radio stations, A Better Gospel, A Better Skool & 92Kelz, the Non-Profit Hamp’s Camp can continue their Annual Toy Giveaway.

This year Scooters will be given away. The Scooters were scheduled to arrive in Houston between December 5th and December 11th; however, the Scooter’s new arrival date is a maybe for December 21, 2021. The moment the Scooters arrive the giveaway date will be announced to distribute the scooters to these deserving kids.

The students were chosen from 2 Houston area elementary schools, Bang Elementary & McGowan Elementary. Additionally, the Harris County Constable Precinct 2 station, Judge Lucia Bates presiding will serve as a distribution site.

For more than 20 years, A Better Bail Bond and Hamp’s Camp have raised money to ensure these deserving and underprivileged youth have a Merry Christmas.

Hamp’s Camp is a non-profit started by Rodney Hampton, retired NFL Super Bowl and Pro Bowl Champion. Hamp’s Camp has 3 primary goals: to help Kindergarten through 12th graders practice discipline, understand hard work and believe in themselves.

A Better Bail Bond, the Hampton’s Family owned and operated business, have served Houstonians for over 3 decades. The Scooter giveaway sponsors which include A Better Bail Bond are going all out this year by expanding its toy giveaway sponsorship to make every day in 2022 Christmas for a different deserving child by giving away a Scooter a day, every day, during 2022. Parents can go to https://ABetterBailBond.net/register to register their child.

Additional Sponsors include Black School Unity Project & 96 Café.

Regardless of when the scooters arrive, these kids can be assured that they will receive scooters for Christmas.

