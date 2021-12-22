Global Breast Implants Market by Type, Application, End-user and Region - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Implant Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Breast Implant Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The COVID-19 had a short-term impact on the breast implant market primarily in the initial phase of the pandemic when the whole world went into lockdown and other travel restrictions to curb the spread of infection due to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Due to restrictions and lockdown, the ongoing and scheduled surgical procedures were delayed or canceled which impacted the breast implant market negatively.

However, the interest and demand for beauty procedures increased during the COVID-19 period among women in the United States including breast implant and augmentation. For instance, according to the April 2021 survey report by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 11% of the surveyed women were more inclined towards cosmetic surgery or non-surgical procedures more than before COVID-19. Therefore, the market is expected to recover soon from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and grow in the future.

The rising prevalence of breast cancer around the world is one of the major factors for the growth of the breast implant market. According to the report of GLOBOCAN 2020, breast cancer surpassed the lung cancer and became the most diagnosed cancer around the world. According to World Health Organization, in 2020, around 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer and 685,000 of which died, globally. Also, about 7.8 million women were alive who were diagnosed with breast cancer in the last five years. While, in Asian women, the breast cancer prevalence was so high that it accounted for 22.9% of the total cancer cases in women in 2020.

Another factor which will boost the growth of the studied market is increasing inclination and awareness of women all around the world towards the breast augmentation and reconstruction procedures for the beauty enhancement. For example, as per the 2019 statistics of International Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ISAPS), there were about 1,795,551 breast augmentation procedures all over the world in 2019 which was more than any other performed aesthetic surgery.

Additionally, the market players in the area are continuously working towards better and efficient solutions and evolving the life of available products in the area through new product launches, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions which will also complement the growth of the breast implant market.

For instance, in November 2019, Evonik and BellaSeno GmbH announced a partnership agreement to develop innovative breast implant technology using RESOMER bioresorbable polymer. However, the post-surgery complications and risk associated with the breast implant along with high cost associated with the implant are the major restraining factors for the growth of the breast implant market as there is high misconception about the post surgical complications and risks from the breast implant in the women.

The breast implant market is moderately competitive owing to the presence of small and large market players who offers a range of implants for breast augmentation, reconstruction, or other cosmetic procedures and are actively involved in enhancing their offering in the market. Some of the market players are AbbVie Inc. (Allergan plc), Establishment Labs SA, GC Aesthetics, Groupe Sebbin SAS, Laboratories Arion, Johnson & Johnson (Mentor Worldwide LLC), Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, and others.

