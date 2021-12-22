Global Wearable Payment Device Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Device Type, Technology, Sales Channel, Application and Region

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Payment Device Market Research Report by Device Type, Technology, Sales Channel, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Wearable Payment Device Market size was estimated at USD 34.85 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 39.81 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.57% reaching USD 78.83 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Wearable Payment Device to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Device Type, the market was studied across Fitness Trackers, Payment Wristbands, Smart Rings, and Smart Watches.

Based on Technology, the market was studied across NFC (Near Field Communications), QR & Barcodes, and RFID (Radio Frequency Identification).

Based on Sales Channel, the market was studied across Direct Sales Channel and Indirect Sales Channel.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Entertainment Centers, Hospitals/Pharmacies, Restaurants, and Retail/Grocery Stores.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Wearable Payment Device Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Wearable Payment Device Market, including Apple Inc., Bank of America, Barclays plc, Caxia Bank, Fitbit, Inc., FitPay, Garmin Ltd., Google LLC, Huawei Technologies, Infineon Technologies AG, Intelligent Venue Solutions, Intellitix, Jakcom Technology Co., Mastercard, McLEAR Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, NYMI, Paypal Holding Inc., PrintPlast, Samsung Electronic Co. Ltd., SBI, Sony Corporation, Tappy Technologies Ltd., Thales SA, Titan, Token, Visa Inc., Westpac, and Xiaomi Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Wearable Payment Device Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Wearable Payment Device Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Wearable Payment Device Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Wearable Payment Device Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Wearable Payment Device Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Wearable Payment Device Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Wearable Payment Device Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increase in adoption of cashless payments across the globe

5.2.2. Emerging demand for wearable devices and contactless payment for secure and safer payment transaction

5.2.3. Wearable payment provides enhanced customer experience

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High costs of wearable devices

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Growth in usage of NFC, RFID and host card emulation technology in wearable payments

5.4.2. Increasing technological advancement in the devices

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Risk of stolen and limited battery life of wearable devices



6. Wearable Payment Device Market, by Device Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Fitness Trackers

6.3. Payment Wristbands

6.4. Smart Rings

6.5. Smart Watches



7. Wearable Payment Device Market, by Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. NFC (Near Field Communications)

7.3. QR & Barcodes

7.4. RFID (Radio Frequency Identification)



8. Wearable Payment Device Market, by Sales Channel

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Direct Sales Channel

8.3. Indirect Sales Channel



9. Wearable Payment Device Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Entertainment Centers

9.3. Hospitals/Pharmacies

9.4. Restaurants

9.5. Retail/Grocery Stores



10. Americas Wearable Payment Device Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Wearable Payment Device Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Wearable Payment Device Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Apple Inc.

14.2. Bank of America

14.3. Barclays plc

14.4. Caxia Bank

14.5. Fitbit, Inc.

14.6. FitPay

14.7. Garmin Ltd.

14.8. Google LLC

14.9. Huawei Technologies

14.10. Infineon Technologies AG

14.11. Intelligent Venue Solutions

14.12. Intellitix

14.13. Jakcom Technology Co.

14.14. Mastercard

14.15. McLEAR Ltd.

14.16. Microsoft Corporation

14.17. NYMI

14.18. Paypal Holding Inc.

14.19. PrintPlast

14.20. Samsung Electronic Co. Ltd.

14.21. SBI

14.22. Sony Corporation

14.23. Tappy Technologies Ltd.

14.24. Thales SA

14.25. Titan

14.26. Token

14.27. Visa Inc.

14.28. Westpac

14.29. Xiaomi Corporation



15. Appendix

