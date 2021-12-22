The Global Fluidics for Preclinical, Life Science Research, and Clinical Applications Market is expected to grow by $ 10.38 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 19.10% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fluidics for Preclinical, Life Science Research, and Clinical Applications Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976133/?utm_source=GNW

38 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 19.10% during the forecast period. Our report on fluidics for preclinical, life science research, and clinical applications market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases driving cellular research and diverse applications of fluidics technology. In addition, the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases driving cellular research is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fluidics for preclinical, life science research, and clinical applications market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The fluidics for preclinical, life science research, and clinical applications market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Software and accessories

• Precision syringe pumps



By End-user

• Industrial laboratories and CROs

• Academic and government research laboratories



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing R&D expenditureas one of the prime reasons driving the fluidics for preclinical, life science research, and clinical applications market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fluidics for preclinical, life science research, and clinical applications market covers the following areas:

• Fluidics for preclinical, life science research, and clinical applications market sizing

• Fluidics for preclinical, life science research, and clinical applications market forecast

• Fluidics for preclinical, life science research, and clinical applications market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fluidics for preclinical, life science research, and clinical applications market vendors that include Advanced Microfluidics SA, BiosebLab, CETONI GmbH, Chemyx Inc., Halma Plc, Harvard Bioscience Inc., New Era Pump Systems Inc., Spetec GmbH, Stoelting Co., and World Precision Instruments. Also, the fluidics for preclinical, life science research, and clinical applications market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

