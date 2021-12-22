Global Cold Form Blister Packaging Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Oriented-polyamide, Aluminum, PVC, PP, PE, PET), Application (Healthcare, Electronics & Semiconductors), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cold form blister packaging market size is expected to reach USD 5.69 billion by 2028, according to the report. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The market is anticipated to be driven by the growing end-use industries including healthcare, electronics and semiconductors, consumer goods, food and confectionery, and industrial products, particularly in Asia Pacific.



The continuously increasing population, the increasing per capita income levels, and awareness regarding more efficient packaging solutions are projected to drive the demand for better healthcare solutions. The rising adoption of health insurance, coupled with the increasing personal health expenditure, has triggered the market growth.



The aluminum material segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020. Aluminum foil is used in cold-form blister packaging because of its wide range of mechanical properties. Aluminum packs are used for diagnostic products, light-sensitive formulation, and ointments where total barrier performance is required.



As product counterfeiting has become an increasingly serious issue, holographic effects are now being used on more and more aluminum foil cold form packs. Customers' preference is increasing for packaging materials that offer longer shelf life, are impermeable to water vapor, oxygen, and light, aid in storing packaged products for prolonged periods, and help in maintaining freshness.



The electronics and semiconductors application segment is likely to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Electronics and semiconductors are expected to witness remarkable penetration on account of the increasing demand for electronic devices by customers.



The rapidly increasing demand for memory cards, electronic batteries, USD drives, and mobile accessories among others are projected to support the segment growth. The growing semiconductor industry is projected to have a positive influence on cold form blister packaging demand in this application segment.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate from 2021 to 2028. The increasing production and consumption of solid drugs and medical supplies in the region are primarily contributing to the regional market growth. Moreover, India is expected to witness the fastest growth in local and regional markets in the years to come because of its rapidly developing healthcare sector. For instance, In January 2016, Essentra plc has acquired pharmaceutical packaging assets of Kamsri Printing & Packaging Pvt. Ltd. The acquisition has provided strategic opportunities for the expansion of packaging capabilities in the Asian healthcare and pharmaceutical market.



Prominent players are advancing their packaging practices and involving smart machinery and materials in order to increase their profit percent and safety of the packaged product. For instance, in February 2017, Uflex has launched a new range of blister packs for usage across cold form blister pharmaceutical packaging. The new packs replace the conventional bi-axially oriented polyamide (BON) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) films.



Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Report Highlights

The oriented-polyamide material segment is expected to witness significant growth from 2021 to 2028. The segment is inclusive of Bi-axially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA or BPA) and nylon. The nylon film is the component of Alu-Alu base foil and it has very high mechanical resistance against tearing and punctures. This property ensures the fracture free-forming capabilities and leads to zero defect

The food and confectionery application segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. The packaged and ready-to-eat meals require packaging that keeps the inside item fresh for a longer period of time and such qualities are present in cold from blister packaging. The rising awareness regarding effective packaging solutions across the industry, particularly in developing economies, is projected to support the demand and production over the forecast period

Europe is accounted for a considerable revenue share in 2020. The presence of major players in the region like Amcor Limited, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Wihuri Group, Essentra plc, Wasdell Group, and R-Pharm Germany GmbH is particularly contributing to the regional market growth. The major economies of the region including Germany and the U.K. are the prominent revenue contributors

Companies in the cold form blister packaging industry have been trying to increase their product qualities owing to the increasing product demand across varied industry verticals. The widening applications in consumer products, electronics and semiconductors, and food and confectionery are resulting in the rising focus of players towards the advancement in the market

The major companies are listed typically under the large producer's category who are also leaders in terms of investment in R&D to equip them to meet any prospective changes in the future. Major players like Amcor Ltd. are engaged in customized product offerings according to customer requirements

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook: Blister Packaging Market

3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook: Thermoform Blister Packaging market

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Raw Material Trends

3.4.1 Major Raw Materials Analysis

3.4.1.1 Aluminum

3.4.1.2 Oriented-polyamide

3.4.1.3 Polyvinyl Chloride

3.4.1.4 Other Major Raw Materials

3.4.2 Procurement Best Practices

3.5 Manufacturing Trends

3.5.1 Technology Trends

3.5.2 Manufacturing Process - An Overview

3.6 Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis

3.7 List of Key End-Users

3.8 Regulatory Framework

3.9 Cold Form Blister Packaging Market - Market Dynamics

3.9.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.9.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.10 Business Environment Analysis: Cold Form Blister Packaging Market

3.10.1 PORTER'S ANALYSIS

3.10.2 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Cold Form Blister Packaging Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definition & Scope

4.2 Material movement & market share analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.3 Oriented-polyamide

4.3.1 Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Oriented-polyamide, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.4 Aluminum

4.4.1 Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Aluminum, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5 Polyvinyl Chloride

4.5.1 Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Polyvinyl Chloride, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.6 Polypropylene

4.6.1 Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Polypropylene, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.7 PE

4.7.1 Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, By PE, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.8 PET

4.8.1 Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, By PET, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Cold Form Blister Packaging Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Application movement & market share analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.3 Healthcare

5.3.1 Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Healthcare Application, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4 Consumer products

5.4.1 Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Consumer Products Application, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5 Electronics & Semiconductors

5.5.1 Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Electronics & Semiconductors Application, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.6 Food & Confectionery

5.6.1 Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Food & Confectionery Applications, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.7 Others

5.7.1 Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Other Applications, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Cold Form Blister Packaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Cold Form Blister Packaging Market - Competitive Analysis

7.1 Key players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

7.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.3.1 List of Key Distributors & Channel Partners

7.3.2 Key End-users

7.4 Public Companies

7.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis

7.4.2 Key Company Market Ranking Analysis

7.4.3 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

7.5 Private Companies

7.5.1 List of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators

7.5.2 Company Market Position Analysis



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Amcor Limited(Bemis Company, Inc.)

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Performance

8.1.3 Product Benchmarking

8.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.2 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Performance

8.2.3 Product Benchmarking

8.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.3 Bilcare Limited

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Product Benchmarking

8.3.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.4 Wihuri Group (Wipak Ltd.)

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Performance

8.4.3 Product Benchmarking

8.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.5 Uflex Ltd.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Performance

8.5.3 Product Benchmarking

8.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.6 ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Performance

8.6.3 Product Benchmarking

8.6.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.7 Svam Packaging Industries Pvt. Ltd.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Performance

8.7.3 Product Benchmarking

8.7.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.8 Tekni-Plex, Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Performance

8.8.3 Product Benchmarking

8.8.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.9 Essentra plc

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Performance

8.9.3 Product Benchmarking

8.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.10 Ningbo Dragon Packaging Technology Co., Ltd.

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Performance

8.10.3 Product Benchmarking

8.10.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.11 Rollprint Packaging Products, Inc.

8.11.1 Company Overview

8.11.2 Financial Performance

8.11.3 Product Benchmarking

8.11.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.12 R-Pharm Germany GmbH

8.12.1 Company Overview

8.12.2 Financial Performance

8.12.3 Product Benchmarking

8.12.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.13 Wasdell Group

8.13.1 Company Overview

8.13.2 Financial Performance

8.13.3 Product Benchmarking

8.13.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.14 Shanghai Haishun New Pharmaceutical Packaging Ltd.

8.14.1 Company Overview

8.14.2 Financial Performance

8.14.3 Product Benchmarking

8.14.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.15 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

8.15.1 Company Overview

8.15.2 Financial Performance

8.15.3 Product Benchmarking

8.15.4 Strategic Initiatives

