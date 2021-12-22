English Finnish

Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement 22 December 2021 at 3.30 p.m. (CET)

Savosolar hands over solar district heating system in Cadaujac, France

Savosolar handed over a solar thermal system for a local heat network in Cadaujac, France, to AbSOLAR SAS.

Savosolar delivery included a turn-key solar plant with the solar collector field, piping, solar station and automation.

Our delivery is part of 100% renewable energy solution where the solar thermal plant is combined with a seasonal borehole thermal storage from AbSOLAR to supply heating and domestic hot water to the 67 single family houses newly build and connected to this heat network. The energy mix is intended to be >95% from solar thermal making it nearly CO2 emission free.

The delivery agreement for the Cadaujac project was announced in January 2021 and total value of the project is approximately EUR 300 thousand. The c. 950 m2 collector field is built with Savo 15 SG collectors.

Jari Varjotie, the CEO of Savosolar: “This project in Cadaujac is a perfect example of two important trends, which benefit also Savosolar business development: The first one is the rapid growth of demand for CO2 free heating solutions. The other trend is the increase in heating network coverage in Europe. This project, while relatively small compared to our other recent projects, serves as a lighthouse project and technology demonstrator for compact scale heating networks where nearly 100% fraction of solar heat can be achieved when combined with a seasonal thermal storage”.

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc

Managing Director Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com





