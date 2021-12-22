Viyya Technologies, Inc. issues Holiday Update to Shareholders, with a signed LOI in the Blockchain industry

Sackets Harbor, NY, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viyya Technologies, (OTC Pink: VYON) developer of Information management platforms for content aggregation, intrusion detection, energy management, data center management, microgrids and the blockchain marketplace is pleased to announce that following a failed takeover event in 2020, the Company has made major strides to enhance shareholder value. The company has worked diligently and has currently:

Updated to full compliance and corporate good standing status for the Secretary of State in Nevada,

Updated and filed financial reports, disclosures, and compliance documentation with OTC Markets,

Activated a successful working relationship with Pacific Stock Transfer, our new stock transfer agent,

Submitted applications and associated data with regulatory agencies such as FINRA,

Successfully restructured the corporation to take advantage of upcoming opportunities in our markets, and

Released a new, updated corporate website at www.viyyatechnologies.com.

Management has been working diligently to eliminate the debt from the Company's balance sheet in a shareholder friendly manner. The Company has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a reputable blockchain enterprise and plans to file for an advanced listing on OTC markets on completion of FINRA's stock restructure, recently filed with the State of Nevada. The company is also in the process of compiling audited financials with the goal of up listing to a higher exchange.

Management is cautiously optimistic that FY 2022 will be a breakout year for Viyya Technologies and its shareholders.

We thank you for your continued support, and we wish you a Happy Holiday! Stay tuned for additional information coming in January!

