Outlook on the Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Global Market to 2028 - Featuring MerzPharma, Lumenis and Solta Medical Among Others

The global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is expected to reach USD 141.0 Billion by 2028, according to the report. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2028.

Non-invasive aesthetic treatment offer benefits, such as less pain, instant results, and low cost, over invasive treatment. Non-invasive aesthetic treatment does not serve permanent results; however, it temporarily enhances facial appearance and aids in delaying the signs of aging.



According to a report published by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), between 2017 and 2018, there was an 11.7% increase in nonsurgical procedures and a decrease of 0.6% in surgical procedures. This highlights the high growth prospects for the market in the coming years. Non-invasive aesthetic treatment includes procedures, such as skin rejuvenation and injectables.



Popular injectable procedures include botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, and polymer filler. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2019, botulinum toxin was among the top 5 minimally invasive procedures carried out in the U.S. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to the rapidly growing population in countries, such as India and China.



Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Report Highlights

Injectable procedure is projected to be the leading procedure segment over the forecast period

Among various injectable procedures, botulinum toxin is one of the most widely used minimally invasive treatment

North America was the dominant regional market in 2020 accounting for a share of around 37% due to the availability and adoption of advanced treatment options in this region

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period on account of the rising target population in the region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing beauty consciousness among consumers

3.2.1.2. Growing geriatric population

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment: Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.1.1. Supplier Power

3.3.1.2. Buyer Power

3.3.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.3.1.4. Threat from new entrant

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political Landscape

3.3.2.2. Social Landscape

3.3.2.3. Technology Landscape

3.3.2.4. Legal Landscape



Chapter 4. Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market: Segment Analysis, By Procedure, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.1. Definitions & Scope

4.2. Procedure market share analysis, 2020& 2028

4.3. Global Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market, By Procedure, 2017 - 2028

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 - 2028for the following

4.4.1. InjecTables

4.4.2. Skin rejuvenation

4.4.3. Others



Chapter 5. Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. End-use market share analysis, 2020& 2028

5.3. Global Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market, By End Use, 2017 - 2028

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 - 2028 for the following

5.4.1. Hospital/Surgery Center

5.4.2. Medspa

5.4.3. Traditional Spa

5.4.4. HCP owned clinic



Chapter 6. Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Region, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market - Competitive Analysis

7.1. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

7.2. Vendor Landscape

7.2.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3. Key companies profiled

7.3.1. Hologic, Inc.

7.3.1.1. Company Overview

7.3.1.2. Financial Performance

7.3.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.3.2. Allergan, Inc.

7.3.2.1. Company Overview

7.3.2.2. Financial Performance

7.3.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.3.3. Galderma S.A.

7.3.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.3.2. Financial Performance

7.3.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.3.4. Alma Lasers

7.3.4.1. Company Overview

7.3.4.2. Financial Performance

7.3.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.3.5. Syneron Candela

7.3.5.1. Company Overview

7.3.5.2. Financial Performance

7.3.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.3.6. Johnson & Johnson

7.3.6.1. Company Overview

7.3.6.2. Financial Performance

7.3.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.3.7. MerzPharma

7.3.7.1. Company Overview

7.3.7.2. Financial Performance

7.3.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.3.8. Lumenis

7.3.8.1. Company Overview

7.3.8.2. Financial Performance

7.3.8.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.3.9. Solta Medical

7.3.9.1. Company Overview

7.3.9.2. Financial Performance

7.3.9.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.3.10. Cutera Inc.

7.3.10.1. Company Overview

7.3.10.2. Financial performance

7.3.10.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.10.4. Strategic Initiatives.

7.3.11. Revance Therapeutics Inc.

7.3.11.1. Company Overview

7.3.11.2. Financial performance

7.3.11.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.11.4. Strategic Initiatives.

