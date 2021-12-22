DroneSense Launches 'Magic Video Link' Feature, Allowing Unmatched Situational Awareness

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DroneSense , the leading developer of operational and management platforms for unmanned aircraft systems , has released its new Magic Video Link feature, which provides easy sharing of critical real-time information with all who need it.

The unique Magic Video Link technology allows drone operators and managers to provide information sharing to users who do not have DroneSense accounts. That means everyone involved in an emergency response, from first responders on-site to command center experts, all can have access to real-time critical information.

"DroneSense understands what first responders and safety agencies need in emergency and recovery situations because they are part of our planning and design process," said DroneSense CEO Chris Eyhorn. "The Magic Video Link is sophisticated technology, but more importantly, it's a game-changer on the ground in practical terms. Being able to share precise real-time information not only within emergency response teams and public safety agencies, but also between them, can save lives."

First responders in the field agree. "DroneSense has hit it out of the ballpark with Magic Video Link," said Lt. Ricky Pena, special operations paramedic with the Washington County, Texas, Department of Emergency Medical Services. "The first time we used Magic Video Link was on a search for a young boy who was lost. Mission base was at a distance from the drone operations area. Sending them the Magic Video Link, and giving them instant access to the live feed, completely changed the operation. Having an 'eye in the sky' and easy access to the feed has changed the game."

When enabled in the administrative settings of the DroneSense web app, the " Magic Video Link " generates a link or QR code to activate a mission in DroneSense OpsHub and allows access to all video feeds within a mission without requiring a DroneSense account. This provides key stakeholders direct access to streamed video within the mission by navigating to that link directly.

Magic Video Link also can provide email and text notifications to mission participants when the drone and camera activate on-site, saving critical time in situations such as floods or fire response missions. These notifications allow responders still en route to see what is happening in real-time and better plan, prepare and adjust.

Magic Video Link is the latest feature to further DroneSense's mission to empower public safety organizations to make faster, better, and safer decisions. DroneSense recently introduced the Mobile Streaming and Tracking feature to improve timely access to critical information and increase the safety and functionality of public safety operations. Mobile streaming dramatically increases the amount of information users can readily access and extends to any device that has a video output, including planes, helicopters, robots and external cameras. DroneSense's new Mobile Streaming feature allows users to augment drone feeds with all participating mobile devices together on a map, providing the ability to combine aerial views while seeing what is occurring on the ground.

DroneSense is an industry-leading , comprehensive software platform that empowers organizations to build, manage, and scale unmanned aircraft programs. It leads the field, providing unique features. DroneSense software is hardware-agnostic, meaning it works with all models of unmanned aircraft and provides operators with the same interface and experience regardless of aircraft type.

More than just a drone platform, DroneSense is a public safety aviation program that prioritizes team safety through facilitating regular maintenance, training, and flight logs.

"We don't ask responders and safety officials to adapt their operations to the limits of technology. We design and create systems that support and enhance the work they do," Eyhorn said.

DroneSense clients appreciate that philosophy. "DroneSense has a top-notch product. The fantastic support staff and instant reply to feedback and questions is what I most value," Lt. Pena said. "They listen to the end users in the field and are consistently working to give us what we need. Magic Video Link is a direct reflection of that."

DroneSense products are designed by a diverse team of technologists in close collaboration with public safety leaders who foresaw the positive impact drones can have within public safety. The platform is purpose-built for public safety and acts as a force-multiplier, empowering organizations to make faster and better-informed decisions by leveraging the unique capabilities that drones can offer in their daily operations. Drones powered by the DroneSense platform provide decision-quality, real-time data through industry-leading collaboration tools, and an end-to-end management solution for unmanned aircraft programs of all sizes. What results is a comprehensive level of situational awareness that ultimately leads to more lives saved and safer outcomes in public safety.

