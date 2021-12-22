Giving Back to their Community: A Holiday Mission for One Tech Company

Cary, NC, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we near the end of the holiday season, many charities are feeling the pinch of yet another holiday season strained by COVID, inflation, and supply chain shortages. Non-profit organizations that typically see surges in giving during December, are seeing fewer donations this year, and are searching for a way to close the gap and get families much-needed holiday supplies.

One such organization, the North Carolina-based Durham Rescue Mission, began publicly appealing for assistance in early December. “There’s a real struggle this year, we can really feel it,” CEO Rob Tart told WRAL-TV, Raleigh’s NBC affiliate. “We’ve got people calling us struggling. There’s a lot of children who are going to need toys this year so it’s really important that we get these toys in.”

The Durham Rescue Mission will host its 44th annual Christmas Dinner and Toy Giveaway on December 23rd, and expects more than 2-thousand children to attend. The event begins at 10:00am at 1201 E Main St, Durham, NC 27701. After hearing the news that the charity may be unable to meet the needs this year, nearby technology training firm INE is stepping in to help.

Cary, NC-based INE provides technical training for thousands of IT professionals worldwide. Team members from INE worked with Ali Cat Toys, a toy store dedicated to offering unique, educational toys and books headquartered in Carrboro, NC, to fill boxes, bins, carts, and bags with 15-thousand dollars’ worth of toys to bridge the gap for those in need. INE team members, along with the owner of Ali Cat Toys, Irene Kesselman, and a team from the Durham Rescue Mission, loaded the toys into a truck just in time for scores of volunteers to sort them into gift bags to hand out to children on December 23rd.

“So many people are hurting right now, and if we can make even a small difference, we will do anything we can to help,” said INE’s CEO Richard McLain. “We love our community and are proud of the way our team always steps up when needed. Whether it is people in our own backyard who need our help, or people halfway around the world, we are mission-driven as an organization to give back to those in need, lower the barriers for careers in technology, and be a leader in education.

The tech training organization did just that through a Giving Tuesday partnership with the international coding non-profit, Scratch Foundation. Scratch is the world’s largest free coding community for children and allows young people to create digital stories and games, and opens the doors for a future generation of successful professionals. As part of an ongoing effort to lower the barriers in technology, INE donated 5% of its Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday sales to Scratch.

“I am proud to lead a company that prioritizes doing good for the sake of doing good,” said McLain. “As we continue to grow by leaps and bounds, we look forward to being able to continue giving back exponentially to those who need it most and nurture the next generation of learners.”

About INE:

INE is the premier provider of online technical training for the IT industry. Harnessing the world's most powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, global video distribution network, and world-class expert instructors, INE is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide, and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE’s suite of learning paths offer an incomparable depth of expertise across cyber security, cloud, networking, and data science. INE is committed to delivering the most advanced technical training on the planet, while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

