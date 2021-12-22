Insights on the Siding Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Alumasc Group, Arconic and Kingspan Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Siding Market Research Report by Material (Fiber Cement, Vinyl, and Wood), by End-Use industry (Non-Residential and Residential), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Siding Market size was estimated at USD 72.99 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 77.53 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.55% to reach USD 106.85 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Siding to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Material, the market was studied across Fiber Cement, Vinyl, and Wood.

Based on End-Use industry, the market was studied across Non-Residential and Residential.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Siding Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Siding Market, including Alumasc Group PLC, Arconic Corporation, Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A., Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Doke Extrusion LLC, Georgia Pacific Vinyl Siding, Headwaters, Inc, James Hardie Industries PLC, Kingspan Group, Knauf Gips KG, Lixil Group Corporation, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, NICHIHA Co.,Ltd, Rockwool India Pvt. Ltd, SHERA Public Company Limited, Tata Steel Limited, USG Corporation, Westlake Chemical Corporation, and Wienerberger AG.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Siding Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Siding Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Siding Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Siding Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Siding Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Siding Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Siding Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing residential and infrastructure construction activity

5.1.1.2. Potential demand attributed to high durability of siding

5.1.1.3. Growing application of combined siding materials to add unique aesthetic value to the building

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Capital intensive raw materials of siding

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Emerging demand for fiber cement siding globally

5.1.3.2. Favorable government initiatives to enhance infrastructure and introduction of green siding materials

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High cost of repairing and installation

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Siding Market, by Material

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Fiber Cement

6.3. Vinyl

6.4. Wood



7. Siding Market, by End-Use industry

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Non-Residential

7.3. Residential



8. Americas Siding Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Siding Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Siding Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Alumasc Group PLC

12.2. Arconic Corporation

12.3. Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

12.4. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.

12.5. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

12.6. Doke Extrusion LLC

12.7. Georgia Pacific Vinyl Siding

12.8. Headwaters, Inc

12.9. James Hardie Industries PLC

12.10. Kingspan Group

12.11. Knauf Gips KG

12.12. Lixil Group Corporation

12.13. Louisiana Pacific Corporation

12.14. NICHIHA Co.,Ltd

12.15. Rockwool India Pvt. Ltd

12.16. SHERA Public Company Limited

12.17. Tata Steel Limited

12.18. USG Corporation

12.19. Westlake Chemical Corporation

12.20. Wienerberger AG



13. Appendix

