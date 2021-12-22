The Global Hair Wigs and Extension Market is expected to grow by $ 4.66 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770972/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the hair wigs and extension market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advances in production and design of synthetic hair wigs and the growing demand for hair goods as fashion accessories. In addition, technological advances in production and design of synthetic hair wigs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hair wigs and extension market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The hair wigs and extension market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Human hair wigs and extension

• Synthetic hair wigs and extension



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies the rising demand for premium human hair goodsas one of the prime reasons driving the hair wigs and extension market growth during the next few years.



The hair wigs and extension market covers the following areas:

• Hair wigs and extension market sizing

• Hair wigs and extension market forecast

• Hair wigs and extension market industry analysis



This vendor analysis includes Artnature Inc., Donna Bella OpCo LLC, F.N. Longlocks, Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Hair Visions International, Klix Hair Inc., Locks and Bonds, Racoon International Ltd., Shake-N-Go Inc., and Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

