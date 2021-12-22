The Global Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, and Reagents Market is expected to grow by $ 13.09 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.61% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, and Reagents Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767774/?utm_source=GNW

09 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.61% during the forecast period. Our report on the molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased use of proteins and reagents in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and rising incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders. In addition, increased use of proteins and reagents in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies

• Hospitals and diagnostic centers

• Academic institutes and research organizations



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the rising number of genome projects as one of the prime reasons driving the molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market covers the following areas:

• Molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market sizing

• Molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market forecast

• Molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

