Veery Capital Hosts 6th Annual Rise Against Hunger Event

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veery Capital, a financial planning firm specializing in retirement planning and wealth management, held its sixth annual Rise Against Hunger client event at the Veery Capital headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. Rise Against Hunger is an international hunger relief non-profit organization that aims to end hunger by empowering communities, nourishing lives, and responding to emergencies.

During these annual events, the Veery Capital team works alongside its clients to prepare and pack meals for those in need. The team is proud to announce that it successfully reached its goal of packing 10,000 meals by the conclusion of this year's event.

"Providing nutritional and food assistance to those facing hunger is critically important, especially as we've seen rates of hunger and food insecurity increase globally due to the pandemic's effects," said Ryan Ehnts, Community Engagement Manager at Rise Against Hunger. "As Rise Against Hunger works to serve children and families affected by food insecurity, we're thrilled to have Veery Capital join us in our mission. The 10,000 meals packaged by Veery Capital will make an impact in the lives of people around the world."

Since its founding in 2012, Veery Capital has prioritized genuine connections between advisors and clients, built on a foundation of trust and dedication to meeting individual goals. The firm offers both institutional and individual client services. By providing personalized and detailed solutions to financial challenges, Veery Capital's team of financial experts is able to help clients understand the different options available, supply trustworthy advice, and ensure that each client feels confident with their respective plan.

Rise Against Hunger is driven by the vision of a world without hunger. The organization is actively working to end hunger in this lifetime by providing food and life-changing aid to the world's most vulnerable communities, as well as by creating a global commitment to mobilize the necessary resources.

