Canoe Announces Changes to its Board of Directors and Management

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Mining Ventures Corp. (TSXV:CLV) ("Canoe" or the “Company”) announces the resignations and retirements of co-founder Duane Parnham and Dr. Roger Laine from its board of directors (the “Board”). Mr. Parnham has retired as Director, President and CEO of Canoe and Dr. Laine has retired as an independent director, effective December 21, 2021. Director and co-founder Scott Kelly has been appointed to succeed Mr. Parnham as Chief Executive Officer.



The Board thanks Mr. Parnham and Dr. Laine for their valuable contributions to Canoe and impact on the mining industry.

“We appreciate the guidance and leadership Mr. Parnham has provided the Company since its inception and celebrate his thirty plus year career as a geological and environmental consultant, dealmaker, philanthropist, director and executive to the mining and oil/gas industries,” said Director and CEO, Scott Kelly. “Mr. Parnham remains a supportive shareholder of the Company and we wish him well in his new private equity endeavours.”

