UNCF Receives $50,000 Grant from Bayer Fund

Newark, N.J, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF announced today it has received a grant for $50,000 from Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer in the US. This grant will support a Bayer Fund STEM Scholarship Program for students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), which UNCF will administer.

In accepting the Bayer Fund grant, Ngozi Emenyeonu, area development director, UNCF noted, “This grant will not only provide support to our organization, but also the community we serve by allowing us to expand our STEM initiatives and provide opportunities to increase the percentage of African American students who will be better prepared to have careers in the STEM field.”

“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, President of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help to improve the quality of life for people in our communities, and we believe education is the great equalizer to overcome the many inequities and obstacles that many kids in under resourced communities face.”.”

In 2020, Bayer Fund awarded more than $17 million to over 3,400 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $80 million.

To learn more about UNCF, visit UNCF.org.

To learn more about Bayer Fund, visit https://www.fund.bayer.us.

About UNCF



UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”®

About Bayer Fund

Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.