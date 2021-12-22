TFI International Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

MONTREAL, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report. The report, prepared by TFI International’s leadership team with oversight by its Board of Directors, details TFI International’s priorities and initiatives related to environmental stewardship, social commitments, corporate governance and community service.



“Our inaugural ESG Report is a testament to our decades-long commitment to conducting business in a first-class way, with unwavering dedication to our people, our customers, and the communities we serve,” stated Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TFI International. “Over the years, we have fostered a deeply embedded culture of ethical behavior, inclusion, charitable giving, community involvement, environmental stewardship and strong corporate governance, which has helped drive the remarkable TFI International success story. Central to our unique approach is the empowerment of local decision makers across our operating companies, which is not only core to our operating success, but has helped strengthen our ties with local communities across North America. We are pleased to share this inaugural report reflecting our longstanding commitment to crucial ESG matters and look forward to further ESG reporting in the years to come.”

TFI International’s inaugural ESG Report has been prepared for the 2020 fiscal year. The Company established its ESG priorities and areas of action by conducting a broad stakeholder inquiry, relying on feedback from internal stakeholders, analysis of ESG frameworks such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, review of best disclosure practices, and perspectives from the investor community.

Based on this assessment, the ESG priorities identified as integral to TFI International’s operations are:

Environmental Impacts

Driver Working Conditions

Safety and Accident Management

Talent Development

Diversity and Inclusion

Business Ethics

Cybersecurity

The ESG report also profiles some of the actions TFI International has taken and continues to take to support its employees and communities in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. In a period of unprecedented challenges, TFI International recognizes that the proactive incorporation of ESG considerations into its strategy and business decisions serves to both protect stakeholder interests and create shareholder value.

TFI International is committed to advancing and reporting on its ESG initiatives and progress. This report is the initial step in its formal ESG journey and an important milestone in paving the way to a successful and sustainable future for TFI International and all its stakeholders.

TFI International’s 2020 ESG Report is available on the Company’s website here .

