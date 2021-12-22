Owen Mumford Introduces the World's Most Extraordinary Home-Use Pen Needle

MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owen Mumford, a global leader in the design and manufacturer of medical devices, is introducing Unifine® Ultra, the world's most extraordinary home-use pen needle.

People with diabetes are continually looking for ways to improve the injection therapy experience while doctors and pharmacists want to improve patient adherence and compliance. Unifine® Ultra is a one-of-a-kind home-use pen needle that is designed to offer the ultimate solution to help improve patient compliance and enhance the injection experience.

Unifine® Ultra is ergonomically constructed for ease of use. The unique design includes a flat base to help improve skin contact and enhance comfort, in addition to the large hub design that aides with grip and handling. The Unifine® Ultra pen needle incorporates Owen Mumford's patented SafeControl® Technology, a needle lock-out feature that secures both ends of the needle. This patented lock-out feature not only assists in encouraging patient compliance but also makes Unifine Ultra the optimal choice for convenience at home or on-the-go.

"I am incredibly proud of the work completed by our Product Management, Marketing and Research & Development Teams," said Travis Shaw, Executive Vice President Owen Mumford Inc. "Their dedication and tireless efforts in assisting to bring Unifine Ultra to market is a testament to Owen Mumford's mission, Making a World of Difference to a World of People. The Unifine Ultra introduction compliments Owen Mumford's already expansive pen needle portfolio, by adding unique features and innovative technologies, with the consumer in mind."

Unifine® Ultra is the only pen needle of its kind and brings the same quality and value that is expected from the Unifine® brand. Unifine® Ultra is available in a comprehensive range of sizes including 4mmx32G, 5mmx31G, 6mmx31G and 8mmx31G. For further information, please contact Owen Mumford at us.info@owenmumford.com or visit https://www.owenmumford.com/us/medical-devices/unifine-ultra.

About Owen Mumford

When Ivan Owen and John Mumford started Owen Mumford in 1952, they shared a vision to deliver innovative solutions that would help patients and medical professionals better manage diabetes and other conditions. Today this vision remains the cornerstone of Owen Mumford, making a world of difference to a world of people through innovation, exceptional quality and product performance. For additional information, please visit owenmumford.com.

