HashLand GameFi, Hash Warfare will be launched on Christmas Eve

Hashland Metaverse

HashLand metaverse defines the next generation NFT protocol. Collateralized with real-world hash rate, HashLand employs NFT digital assets verification technology to ensure the user’s ownership towards the multi-value synthetic assets. Allowing users to freely synthesize, divide and transfer their assets, HashLand aims to build a first-class synthetic NFT assets ecosystem, constructing the basic building block of metauniverse, promoting the NFT revolution.

Hash Warfare

Hash Warfare, a 3D ARPG and mobile P2E chain game based on the blockchain, will be launched on Christmas Eve in the HashLand metaverse. It employs Defi and NFT technology to make the crypto world accessible to hundreds and thousands of gamers. For the first time, players are able to actually “own” their game assets. Players can use their tradeable NFT to experience the PVE mode, PVP mode, and even fight bosses with other players of their guild.

Hero NFT

HashLand NFT now comes with 4 different character classes (more heroes are waiting to be released):

MT(Cavalryman)

Gul’dan (Mage)

Hunter(Assassin)

Lady(Paladin)

Character Basics

The values of Health, Attack, Speed, Defense, and Crit will generate by a random function at the beginning. Players can level up their hero by playing in Adventure Mode (PVE) or using Experience Potion.

Skills

Every hero will generate one unique set of skills. The attack of the skill is determined by 1. Its range, 2. Its damage, 3. Special bonus damage. If the character attribute matches the special bonus damage requirements, more damage will be dealt and it will trigger special effects in-game.

NFT Upgrade

Every NFT in HashLand is collateralized by Bitcoin hashrate and HC token hashrate (HC is the governance token of HashLand). HashLand NFT provides hashrate income while being a valuable collectible. Users only need to insert the NFTs into slots to gain perpetual Bitcoin mining rewards. HashLand NFT is also upgradable. 4 level-1 NFTs can be upgraded to a 1 level-2 NFT card, the same goes for level-3,4, and 5. Mining yield increases as the level gets higher and higher. Higher-level NFTs are also rarer and feature way more hashrate. Do note that when you upgrade from level 1 to level 2, not only does the btc multiplier increase from 100%-110% to 110%-120%, the card will begin producing HC token as well.

Hero Upgrade

In Hash Warfare, there’re many ways to boost Combat Effectiveness. Purchasing more NFT cards from HashLand and upgrading them is the quickest way to level up your hero. Playing adventure mode earns you EXP, HC tokens, and other reward items, which you can use to boost your characters. In-Game lottery, purchased by HC token, can produce weapons, armors, Experience Potions, and many other items that can be used to boost your characters. If you are confident enough to join PVP mode, even greater rewards can be earned.

Game Modes

Hash Warfare offers various game modes: Adventure Mode(PVE), Player Combat(PVP) and Guild Wars(GVG).

Adventure (PVE)

In this game mode, players can unlock new chapters, earn HC tokens and items by fighting NPCs. Each game will consume your Stamina, which can be purchased on the in-game market with some limits.

Player Combat(PVP)

In this game mode, players will challenge other players to earn HC. Before joining a PVP match, players need to build a team with defensive heroes and attack heroes. The heroes can be of the same kind or different kinds depending on your tactics. Make it to the top of the rank to earn high HC reward.

Guild Wars(GVG)

Players will need to join a guild and fight alongside their teammates. It will be in a form of 3 Versus 3. The rewards will be distributed according to the rank at the end of every season.

