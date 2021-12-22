Playworld to Donate ‘Destination Playground’ to Its Hometown of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, Honoring Heroic Efforts of Region’s First Responders

Replacing equipment donated by the company in 2014, the new 8,500-square foot play space will feature latest innovations in swings, climbers, slides, and shade for people ages 2 and up

Hufnagle Park Kidsburg Playground will be customized to honor first responders and celebrate volunteerism; dedication ceremony is planned for June 2022

Lewisburg’s William Cameron Engine Co. and other ladder companies extinguished a fire at Playworld in May 2021, inspiring the community-focused theme for the new playground



LEWISBURG, Pa., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playworld, a leading commercial playground equipment manufacturer, today announced plans to donate a completely new, world-class playground at Hufnagle Park in its hometown of Lewisburg. The Hufnagle Park Kidsburg Playground will pay homage to the community’s courageous first responders and the spirit of volunteerism.

Showcasing many of Playworld’s latest and most innovative play equipment on 8,500 square feet of No Fault® unitary safety surfacing, construction of the new playground is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2022, with a dedication planned for the summer.

“Community is at the heart of everything we do at Playworld, and the new Hufnagle Park Kidsburg Playground will serve as a powerful, significant example of our commitment to the Lewisburg area, and our appreciation of its first responders,” said David Sheedy, vice president of global sales for Playworld. “With a focus on distinctive innovation that challenges and unites kids through unstructured, outdoor play, we expect Hufnagle Park to become a destination playground for the entire region, and a celebration of the heroes who live and work here.”

On May 4, 2021, Playworld benefited from the efforts of those heroes, who extinguished a fire on its Buffalo Road campus. Staff and volunteer firefighters from Lewisburg’s William Cameron Engine Company and many other first responders from the surrounding region responded to the call.

The reimagined Hufnagle Park Kidsburg Playground will honor those first responders’ selflessness and teach children about the importance of volunteerism. It will feature a yellow fire engine play structure, celebrating the William Cameron Engine Co.’s traditional engine color, along with custom signage commemorating all first responders who came together to support Playworld and ensure the safety of its employees.

The playground will also include many swings (including early-childhood tot seats, an accessible swing seat and a Swing Along multigenerational, face-to-face swing seat); the distinctive 8’ (2,44m) Mighty Descent Slide w/ Prism Pass, which is the largest single-piece, rotationally molded slide in the world, allowing for multiple children at one time; PlayTown™ playhouses designed to meet the demands of all 2- to 5-year-old play experts; and a new frame net climber for children ages 5 and up that soars to over 15’ (4,57m) tall, providing a challenging, social, dynamic rope play experience.

New PlaySoleil™ solar-powered lighting will help protect the playground, shining light in a downward trajectory from atop the equipment to illuminate the area and discourage unwanted after-hour activity.

“With brand new and classic equipment that inspires visitors of all ages, the new Hufnagle Park Kidsburg Playground will clearly demonstrate what makes Playworld renowned for its innovation,” said Todd Brinker, senior vice president, commercial growth, for outdoor play at PlayPower®, parent company of Playworld. “We cannot wait to share it with the well-deserving Lewisburg community.”

Hufnagle Park is named after Gordon Hufnagle, a 25-year Lewisburg Police Department veteran who was serving as the town’s safety director when he lost his life while attempting to save others, during the 1972 flood.

“On behalf of the entire Lewisburg community, we are very grateful for this generous donation. This is a shining example of how our communities support businesses and how the business community supports us,” said Steven Beattie, community development/grant manager for the Borough of Lewisburg. “Working hand in hand with Playworld on the design, coordination, and scheduling, this world class playground will complement the many other recreational improvements currently under construction in the park.”

About Playworld®

Playworld exists to unite communities through innovative and authentic play, creating equal play opportunities for all. A division of PlayPower®, Inc., Playworld dedicates itself to craftsmanship, innovation and inclusive design, instilling optimism that unites communities on common ground -- the playground. To learn more, visit Playworld.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74636c85-f77e-4353-8667-202089a779ab