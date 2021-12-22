22 December 2021

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22 December 2021 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-









Partnership Shares



Purchase Date:



22/12/2021



Share Price:



£6.1775 Matching Shares



Award Date: 22/12/2021



Share Price:



£6.1775 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/12/2021 Simon Coles 20 20 2,048 Katy Wilde 21 21 3,608 Alan Dale 20 20 2,131 Benjamin Ford 20 20 702 Nicholas Wiles 20 20 617 Mark Latham 20 20 184 Tanya Murphy 20 20 269

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

-end-

Enquiries for PayPoint Plc

Sarah Carne, Company Secretary

(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)