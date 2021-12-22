YDesign Group Announces Year-End Retrospective of Industry-Defining Design Partnerships

Walnut Creek, CA, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YDesign Group, the leading online destination for modern and contemporary design lighting, is pleased to celebrate a year of exclusive product partnerships that continue to define the design industry with a year-end retrospective of iconic designs and their renowned brands, including Niche, Rotaliana, L. Ercolani and by Lassen, available on Lumens.com and YLighting.com.

“We are incredibly honored to be the partner of choice in bringing so many acclaimed designs and distinguished brands to the public,” said Patricia Kittredge, VP of Merchandising at YDesign Group. “While 2021 has been a year of the unexpected, YDesign Group is proud to be a leading presence in the design industry by collaborating with innovative creators who continue to define modern design. We look to 2022 with much optimism and excitement for what we will bring to our distinguished customers.”

Notable brands to most recently launch with YDesign Group include:

Niche – Specializing in creating fine glass lighting fixtures from pendants to chandeliers, each Niche creation is meticulously handmade by artisans using traditional glass-blowing techniques in New York. In an exciting collaboration with YDesign Group, Niche has created an exclusive, new color for their Eclipse Collection that features an exquisite ombre effect, available exclusively on Lumens.com and YLighting.com.

Rotaliana – Established in 1989, Rotaliana by LUMINART produces high-end lighting designs made in Italy. Revered for their contemporary lighting concepts, like the Squiggle Chandelier, Dina Plus LED Table Lamp and Drink Pendant Light, each fixture is designed from an experimental sensory-based process that elicits sustainable and chic lighting, available exclusively at Lumens.com and YLighting.com.

L. Ercolani – Known for creating visually inspiring designs that feature genuine artisan craftsmanship and accommodate comfort, function and form that never go out of style, L. Ercolani is home to international designers including Hlynur V. Atlason, Tomoko Azumi and Lucian R. Ercolani. For over a century, L. Ercolani has produced timeless, mid-century focused designs in the UK and Italy; products of note include the Originals All-Purpose Chair, Laura Chair and Reprise Chair, available on Lumens.com and YLighting.com.

by Lassen – Founded by Mogens and Flemming Lassen, by Lassen brings the brothers' legacy of timeless, functionalist home furniture and décor designs to new generations. Focusing on functional, high-quality, Scandinavian accessories and furniture that are characterized by their simple shapes and precision, these traditional Danish designs, like the familiar The Tired Man Lounge Chair and Kubus Flowerpot, are iconic while keeping minimalism in mind; available on Lumens.com and YLighting.com. ###

YDesign Group is the leading online destination for modern and contemporary design lighting, offering a curated selection of lighting, fans, furniture and décor from over 300 brands through www.lumens.com and www.ylighting.com, including many exclusive products. YDesign Group inspires our customers to confidently fulfill their interior design vision by providing an unmatched assortment, comprehensive product information and educational content, in addition to price-matching, fast shipping, easy returns and American Lighting Association-certified sales and service teams. Based in California, YDesign Group serves consumers, trade professionals and commercial customers in the U.S. and Canada.

