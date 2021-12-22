Seeking Treatment for Addiction Is Important During the Holidays

Chicago, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many individuals struggling with addiction or other co-occurring disorders such as depression, eating disorders and trauma, the holidays may present a worsening of symptoms.

“There could be a variety of reasons for symptoms to worsen, but for many, it’s not always ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ for individuals struggling with alcohol and drug addiction,” said Cynthia Bill, LCSW, CRADC, SAP, CCTPII, Lodge Director at Timberline Knolls, a residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls located near Chicago.

The conviviality of the holidays can allow individuals who suffer from addiction to hide their disorder behind the festive parties and gatherings held during this time.

“The next day, and the next day does come, with the remorse of unfortunate behaviors, unthoughtful words, hurts and harm done to oneself and others, does happen,” adds Bill. “The pattern may repeat itself with every drink or drug taken until someone has had enough.”

The great news is that addiction is treatable and recovery is possible.

“If you or someone you know is struggling and the holidays seem to be even more difficult for them, it’s a great time to get help and start the New Year in recovery,” said Bill.

About Timberline Knolls:

