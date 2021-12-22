Waterfall by Crown Group recognised as an “exemplar in wellness-focused living”

Sydney, Australia, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifteen years ago, Crown Group’s Chair and Group CEO Iwan Sunito felt inspired to bring resort-style living and amenity to Sydney’s residential apartment market creating the first serene tropical oasis in the heart of Parramatta - Gallery by Crown Group.

Over the years each new Crown Group project has continued to ‘push the envelope’ and bring more incredible, spectacular amenities which would normally be found in five-star resorts around the world evoking a deep sense of calm, rejuvenation and overall wellness to residents.

Receiving the award for Best High Density Development for Waterfall by Crown Group at this year’s UDIA NSW Awards for Excellence, Crown Group’s Development Director, William Lam said: “Waterfall holds a special place for the Crown Group team. It’s a project where we really pushed the landscaping front and centre over the architecture. In a time when amenity is so important to our residents, Waterfall really has a great list of facilities and amenities. When we set out to do this project, Iwan set us a massive task to build the tallest man-made waterfall in the southern hemisphere. Against all the odds, we achieved the impossible and it’s paid off!”

One of a kind, architectural icons with luxurious resort-style facilities has now become Crown Group’s signature point of difference in the marketplace earning the developer a reputation that goes ‘above and beyond’.

Crown Group Chairman and Group CEO Iwan Sunito said demand for resort-style amenities in our projects has always been appealing to buyers however this past year with numerous lockdowns, the need for premium amenities as well as well configured apartments with multiple ‘zones’ for families to spread out has never been more important.

“Waterfall by Crown Group completed in November 2019 so residents were quite fortunate to be able to enjoy the gym, swimming pool, jacuzzi, rooftop cinema and other communal facilities between lockdowns,” he said.

UDIA NSW said Waterfall by Crown Group has set a new benchmark for integrating nature into an urban setting and has created an exemplary new model for wellness-focused living.

In deciding upon this award, judges commented on the innovative cluster of articulated building forms offering high density accommodation that challenges the formulaic outcomes of similar developments. The quality of the apartments and the communal open spaces which are generous and thoughtfully designed have not been sacrificed by the impressive density. Naturally ventilated corridors and lobbies with fixed window openings provide positive and healthy connections with the outdoor environment and ambience to these spaces.

The whole development is well integrated with the landscape features including the notable preservation of the mature Fig tree on the street outside. The judges were impressed by the quality of the overall development, the high standard and maturity of the landscaping and well resolved level of façade detailing.

About Waterfall by Crown Group

The $400 million master-planned Waterfall by Crown Group development comprises 331 apartments built across four interconnected residential buildings marked by an elegant 22-storey sculptural tower which looks introspectively over an extraordinary natural setting of tropical botany and tranquil watergardens.

Inspired by natural wonders like tropical rainforests and cascading water, Waterfall by Crown Group is a design masterpiece from the creatively charged, award-winning architecture practice, SJB and brings a generous and refreshing immersion of greenery to the urban landscape in which it resides.

The centrepiece of the development, a 22-metre high man-made waterfall – the first of its kind in a residential community in Australia – characterises the oasis-like nature of the precinct and helps to generate a calming and tranquil ambience.

Adding to the idyllic atmosphere are the lush, tropical gardens, lagoon pools and the marvel-worthy bamboo canopy that acts as a welcoming, sensory entrance into the development.

For more information visit www.waterfallbycrowngroup.com.au

Attachments