CNES asks Voltalia to build a photovoltaic park on the Kourou space base in French Guyana

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, and CNES (Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales), the landowner of the Guiana Space Centre, have announced the launch of a photovoltaic power plant project.

Voltalia has won the tender launched by the French space agency CNES to build a 5-hectare photovoltaic park with a capacity of 4.2 megawatts at the Kourou space base.

CNES is financing the construction of the plant, which will cost €5 million and benefit from the French Recovery Plan. The solar power plant is expected to be operational by June 2023.

The project is part of a larger green program of the Kourou space base, which will eventually include two photovoltaic farms and two biomass plants to supply green electricity and cooling for the Guiana Space Center (CSG). The CSG's goal is to be 90% powered by renewable energy by 2030. These projects will enable it to make only marginal of the Guiana EDF network, which currently consumes about 15% of annual electricity production. In total, these investments will reduce CSG's electricity bill by 25%.

The CSG energy transition plan also includes the renovation and construction of more efficient buildings, as well as the greening of propellants used by launchers.

“The Guiana Space Center is demonstrating its strong commitment to the energy transition, to optimizing its consumption and to pursuing an ambitious low-carbon path. We are very proud to support the CSG and to contribute our know-how and skills to the construction of this forward-looking photovoltaic plant,” said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

The Guiana Space Center (CSG), Europe's spaceport, has been operational since 1968 and is funded by the 22 member states of the European Space Agency (ESA). Located in French Guiana, CSG is the launch pad for Ariane 5, Soyuz and Vega rockets. The CSG's energy transition is part of the process of modernizing its facilities to remain competitive, reliable, flexible and responsive, and to accommodate new vehicles: Ariane 6, Vega-C, future reusable launchers and micro-launchers.

About CNES

CNES (Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales) is the public establishment in charge of proposing French space policy to the government and implementing it within Europe. It designs and launches satellites and invents the space systems of tomorrow, and promotes the emergence of new services that are useful in everyday life.

CNES, created in 1961, is at the origin of major space projects, launchers and satellites, and is the natural interlocutor of the industry to push innovation. CNES has nearly 2,400 employees, men and women who are passionate about space, which opens up infinite fields of application and innovation, and is active in five areas: Ariane, science, observation, telecommunications and defense. CNES is a major player in technological innovation, economic development and industrial policy in France. It also forges scientific partnerships and is involved in numerous international cooperative ventures. France, represented by CNES, is one of the main contributors to the European Space Agency (ESA).CNES is the landowner of the Guiana Space Center (CSG), Europe's spaceport, and has a twofold mission: to maintain it in operational condition and to modernize its facilities for the arrival of Ariane 6, Vega-C and future vehicles. At CSG, CNES is in charge of overall coordination of operations at the launch pad, satellite reception, launcher tracking and protection of people, property and the environment.

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.7 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 10.7 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has more than 1,230 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps

