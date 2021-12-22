Chiropractor In Sterling, VA Now Offering Pediatric Chiropractic Care

Sterling, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling, Virginia based Palmercare Chiropractic is pleased to announce that they are now offering pediatric chiropractic care at their clinic. Palmercare Chiropractic’s team of experienced chiropractors are dedicated to ensuring the long term health and wellness of all their patients.

According to Palmercare Chiropractic Sterling, a wide range of common health issues and conditions experienced by children can be treated with gentle chiropractic adjustments. These issues include but are not limited to sleep difficulties, behavioral problems, immune system function issues, ADD/ADHD, colic, chronic ear infections, bedwetting, digestive issues, allergies, asthma, seizures, scoliosis and more.

Palmercare Chiropractic Sterling says, “While we do not often consider it to be traumatic, one lasting source of physical trauma is experienced by every human on the planet: birth. A typical vaginal birth can put up to 90 pounds of pressure on a newborn’s head, and a c-section involves even more pressure than that. The physical impact of this traumatic experience could be felt by the child for a long time, and pediatric chiropractic treatments are an excellent way to deal with them.”

Palmercare Chiropractic Sterling shares that some of the long-term physical impacts they have seen from birth trauma include cranial issues, spinal adhesions and injuries to the head, neck and spinal canal. Many parents are surprised to learn that the health issues their newborns and infants are experiencing originate with these structural problems. By turning to chiropractic treatments to correct these structural issues, parents can avoid the need to give their infants and children prescription medications.

The center says, “During your child’s first visit to Palmercare Chiropractic Sterling, our team of experienced chiropractors will evaluate the alignment of their spine, then use our hands or a small tool to make light, gentle adjustments. The goal of these spinal manipulations is to help restore normal movement, which unblocks nerve flow. Once the nervous system is unblocked, your child’s body can begin to heal itself from birth trauma naturally. This is an excellent way to ensure that your child has a healthy and happy start in life.”

According to Palmercare Chiropractic Sterling, their chiropractors do much more than treat back pain — they lay the foundation for a lifetime of wellness in their patients. They claim that they take a holistic view when it comes to their patient’s health, and with targeted adjustments, they can unleash each person’s innate natural ability to heal itself. Spinal manipulations allow Palmercare’s chiropractors to remove the subluxations that block a patient’s nervous system. The result is improved nerve flow, which enables the body to function at optimal levels, repair injuries and protect itself from disease.

The services provided by the chiropractor in Sterling Virginia have earned them a lot of praise from their patients. On the Google platform alone, they have a stellar rating of 4.9 out of 5 Stars (from over 440 reviews). In a recent review, Pete M. writes, “Great place! The staff is very personable and treats everyone like a friend. Dr. Joe is great. He has helped me make many improvements, both in my mobility and pain reduction. Their treatment plans are much more holistic than any other chiropractor I have been to, and they are very reasonably priced.”

In another review, Payton C. says, “If there was a way to give more stars, I would! The entire team at Palmercare is incredible at making you feel comfortable and taken care of. I was extremely nervous to go to a chiropractor but had some close friends highly refer them to me and went for a consultation and have never regretted it since. Everyone seemed to genuinely love working there, and it makes for a great environment. I have seen a huge difference already in my back and look forward to each time I go in. Huge shout out to Dr. Mees for all his help!”

Find out more about Palmercare Chiropractic Sterling and their wide range of chiropractic offerings on their official website.

Palmercare Chiropractic Sterling

7034212990

palmercare@palmercare.com

46169 Westlake Drive Suite 300

Sterling, Virginia 20165