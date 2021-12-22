Kaspersky North America Wins Bronze in 11th annual Best in Biz Awards

Woburn, MA, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaspersky has been named a bronze winner in the Support Department of the Year category in the Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.



The Kaspersky North America’s Support and Services department earned this award as a result of notable accomplishments throughout the year. Most prominent, was the successful achievement of all-time highs in customer satisfaction scores and prompt speed-to-answer phone call results by technical engineers. Throughout the year, the team maintained high standards of service for an overall positive customer experience. This is the fifth Best in Biz recognition for Kaspersky in the Support Department of the Year category.

“We always put the customers’ needs first,” says Anthony Bellia, vice president, support and services, Kaspersky Americas. “Each year, we set goals for how we can continue providing the best services possible and challenge ourselves to build upon the strong foundation of our outstanding program over the years. This award is a testament to the team’s hard work, dedication and professionalism throughout the customer journey experience.”

2021 marked the 11th annual Best in Biz Awards and, resoundingly confirmed that American business is back and stronger than ever before. The 11th annual program saw intense competition among more than 700 strong entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada. This year’s judges were impressed with the winning companies’ resilience and adaptability that allowed them to turn the challenges of the past 20 months into remarkable growth numbers, their exemplary dedication to their customers in matters small and large.

“This year’s entries were of exceptionally high caliber,” said Joseph Pete, Times of Northwest Indiana, judging his third Best in Biz Awards program. “Any would have been deserving of recognition and any could have won were it not for the high level of competition. The entries displayed an impressive list of accomplishments as well as quantifiable achievement.”

Since the program’s inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected media outlets in North America. Combining top editors’ and reporters’ unparalleled experience and expertise with the objectivity inherent in the journalistic ethos and further enhanced by the breadth of outlets represented, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries.

Best in Biz Awards 2021 honors were conferred in 100 different categories and for a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2021, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2021-winners

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 240,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in this prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world’s most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.