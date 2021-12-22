Associa Mid-Atlantic Announces Julia Payton as Community Director

Mr. Laurel, NJ, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic recently promoted Julia Payton, CMCA®, AMS®, to community director.

Involved in the community association management industry since 2004, Ms. Payton became a valued Associa team member in 2012. She has served in several capacities, including senior community manager, overseeing Associa Mid-Atlantic’s small business division and managing a portfolio of communities in New Jersey. As the new community director, Ms. Payton will focus on helping managers understand the importance of communication and one-of-a-kind customer service while making a positive impact on the communities they serve.

“With a deep dedication to the communities she serves and building strong client relationships, Julia has been an asset to the Associa Mid-Atlantic team for nine years,” said Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “Her attention to detail and desire to help clients achieve their goals makes her perfectly suited to this role. We look forward to watching where her leadership takes our team of community managers.”

Ms. Payton holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and her Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

