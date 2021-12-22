Nitya Capital Closes 2021 Year With High-Value Potential And Promise

Houston, Texas, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2021 has been an exceptionally intricate and developmentally resonant year for Nitya Capital. The Houston-based privately-held real estate investment firm has undergone a series of lengthy and profitable acquisitions over the course of the Fall and Winter quarters. The company has additionally showcased a keen expansion across the country in obtaining new high-demand properties. With 2021 coming to a close, Nitya Capital readily presented key updates on its overall progress and aspirations in moving forward into the 2022 Spring season.

The year marked a crucial change of pace in the real estate sector. With high inflation rates, increased rent growth, and more and more people exploring new avenues for apartment renting near major cities, Nitya Capital endured an ambitious undertaking in exploring new assets and acquisitions.

Some of Nitya’s most noteworthy developments have come through its acquiring of multiple large portfolios over the course of the year. These portfolios signaled a brisk change of pace from the company’s earlier ventures as they each consist of a large series of properties instead of standalone assets. Some of Nitya’s most major acquisitions this year include the Raven Portfolio, the Jacksonville Portfolio, and the Orlando Portfolio, each with an enterprising sense of scale and breadth when it comes to their overall goals and features. The Jacksonville Portfolio, an ambitious 7-property portfolio situated in the Arlington submarket, is currently under contract and will be closing shortly.

The Raven Portfolio, a series of properties located in or near the high-demand Dallas region, has yielded exponential growth for Nitya, with a 14% overall increase in collections since acquisition. Additionally, Nitya Capital was able to significantly grow the portfolio’s approximate occupancy with a compelling cap-rate, as well as take advantage of the Dallas region’s burgeoning sense of augmentation in its IT and technology industries. The Raven Portfolio was not Nitya’s first foray into the Dallas-Arlington region but marked one of the biggest deals for the company in its sense of scale and steady attention to detail.

The Orlando Portfolio was Nitya Capital’s first venture into the ever-popular Orlando region, known for its vast wealth of tourism, entertainment, and thriving residential boom. Nitya was successfully able to implement a strong, consistent occupancy rate of 96.5%; an increased amount from its original acquisition rate. Orlando’s ideal location, climate, and regional perks marked an appealing draw for both potential residents and investors, signifying a turning point for the company in terms of extending its general reach. In addition to Orlando, Nitya Capital also sought to increase its presence in the Jacksonville area as well, with 7 major properties located in the Arlington submarket.

Nitya Capital also enjoyed a series of successful property closings throughout the Summer and Fall seasons, along with newfound national recognition as a REPE firm. Moving into 2022, Nitya plans on substantially growing in even more markets and new asset classes, with the goal of potentially expanding in Europe, as well as opening new regional offices in both Dallas and Orlando.

The company has also expressed interest in focusing markedly on the increased demands for student housing, pursuing bold new acquisitions for properties with close proximity to major universities. Nitya Capital has consistently touted the virtues of excellence in its business practice and was eager to continue to improve in all areas following the beginning of the new year. Its investor-first mindset has allowed it to stay ahead of the game in all things real estate and it invites all interested parties to stay up to date on major multifamily developments through its online investing platform at https://nityacapital.com/invest/.

With 2022 on the near horizon, Nitya Capital is confident in its abilities to move forward to tackle new tasks and opportunities within multifamily markets, as well as to enlarge and diversify its real estate portfolios in the seasons to come. The company continues to take small, significant steps towards a higher goal, cementing a rigid sense of dedication to its investors and the future of real estate.