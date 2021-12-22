Correction: McPhy selected to equip a 100 MW electrolysis platform in Portugal

French English

The GreenH2Atlantic project consists in a 100 MW flexible green hydrogen production to be installed in Sines, Portugal, to supply multiple end-uses

The consortium is composed of 13 European companies from the full value chain and of research partners, to which McPhy will bring the electrolysis technological brick

The demonstrator will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 kt CO 2 equivalent per year

La Motte-Fanjas, December 21, 2021 – 06:00 pm CET – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329), specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), announces that it has been selected as preferred supplier to equip, in Sines, Portugal, the GreenH2Atlantic project with a 100 MW electrolysis plant. Heads of terms have been negotiated and supply agreement expected to be finalized during the first semester 2022. The project aims to demonstrate the viability of green hydrogen on a scale of unprecedented production and technological application.

Renewable hydrogen production in Sines advances with the GreenH2Atlantic project

Under the name GreenH2Atlantic, the renewable hydrogen production project in Sines will be developed by a consortium composed of 13 entities, including companies such as EDP, Galp, ENGIE, Bondalti, Martifer, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, McPhy and Efacec, and academic and research partners such as ISQ, INESC-TEC, DLR and CEA, in addition to a public-private cluster, Axelera.

GreenH2Atlantic was one of the three projects selected by the Horizon 2020 – Green Deal Call to demonstrate the viability of green hydrogen production on an unprecedented scale. The 30 million euros grant will help to finance the construction of the hydrogen plant, located in the coal-fired power plant area in Sines. The construction should start in 2023 and operation is expected to begin in 2025, subject to securing the necessary authorizations by the authorities.

A 100 MW electrolysis platform designed and manufactured by McPhy

McPhy has been selected as preferred partner, with its innovative electrolysis technology “Augmented McLyzer” which will convert green electricity by electrolysis into more than 41 tons of clean hydrogen per day. This 100 MW electrolyzer will be composed of innovative, scalable and fast-cycling 8 MW modules designed, manufactured and integrated by McPhy. The electrolysis platform is to supply green hydrogen for industrial (refinery) and energy (injection in the gas grid) uses, upscaling the link between renewables and industry, mobility and energy applications.

Green hydrogen is expected to become one of the pillars of economic growth, for it is a decisive energy vector in the decarbonization process for the main sectors of the economy. This project will enable the transition of a former coal-fired power plant into an innovative renewable hydrogen production hub, in alignment with Europe’s decarbonization and energy transition strategies.

With the creation of a ‘hydrogen valley’ centered in Sines, GreenH2Atlantic will significantly contribute to the sustainability goals of the region and Portugal and will provide an important contribution to the European energy roadmap.

Note: The project GreenH2Atlantic has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement nº 101036908.

Next financial events

2021 Full-Year Sales, on January 25, 2022 (after market)

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

To learn more: www.mcphy.com



McPhy is eligible PEA-PME

CONTACTS

NewCap



Investor Relations



Emmanuel Huynh

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 20 42

mcphy@newcap.eu



Media Relations



Nicolas Merigeau

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

mcphy@newcap.eu





Attachment