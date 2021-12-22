Voxtur Announces Closing of $20 Million Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, today announced that, further to the news releases issued on December 13, 2021 and December 21, 2021, the Company, together with Cormark Securities Inc. and Eight Capital, as co-lead agents (together, the "Agents"), has closed its brokered private placement, issuing a total of 21,721,912 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.90 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $19,549,721 (the "Brokered Offering").



Concurrently with the closing of the Brokered Offering, the Company closed its non-brokered private placement, issuing a total of 558,774 Common Shares at the Offering Price per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $502,897 (the "Non-Brokered Offering" and together with the Brokered Offering, the "Offering").

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid to the Agents a cash commission equal to 6% of the aggregate proceeds raised in the Brokered Offering and issued to the Agents a total of 651,657 broker warrants, each entitling the Agents to purchase one Common Share at the Offering Price for a period of two years from the closing. No finder's fee was paid on the Non-Brokered Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used for future acquisitions, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issue. The Offering is subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation, and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Any information contained herein that is not based on historical facts may be deemed to constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking information may be based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, and may be identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking information may include but is not limited to: the use of proceeds of the Offering, the anticipated receipt of final approval of the Offering by the TSXV; and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the information is provided. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to: the decision by management of the Company to utilize the proceeds of the Offering in a different manner than described herein; additional costs related to acquisitions; changing global financial conditions, especially in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic; reliance on specific key employees and customers to maintain business operations; competition within the Company’s industry; a risk in technological failure or failure to implement technological upgrades; the Company’s dependence on maintaining intellectual property; operating losses and negative cash flows; and currency fluctuations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein.

This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise this information to reflect new events or circumstances except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

