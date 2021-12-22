World Insurance Associates Acquires Total Coverage Insurance

Tinton Falls, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Total Coverage Insurance (“TCI”) of Irving, TX on October 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

TCI offers all-encompassing services to their customers. They provide commercial and personal insurance, in addition to professional liability, life and health insurance, and recreational vehicle insurance.

“We are glad that TCI has joined World Insurance Associates”, says David Mullis, Principal, TCI. “We’ll be able to offer our customers additional products and services to meet their personal and business insurance needs.”

“We are pleased to have TCI join the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “TCI has a history of helping their clients achieve, and surpass, their goals—while providing personal, professional service. They will be a great fit with the World organization.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. Gunter Law Firm provided legal counsel to TCI. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 133 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 150 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.