(DOCU) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading DocuSign Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased DocuSign securities between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). To serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than February 22, 2022.



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on DocuSign’s business was positive, not negative; (2) DocuSign misrepresented the role that the Covid-19 pandemic had on its growth; (3) DocuSign downplayed the impact that a "return to normal" would have on the Company’s growth and business; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the factual details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the DocuSign class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the DocuSign class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

