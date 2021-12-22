Skeljungur hf.: All conditions relating to the sale by Skeljungur of P/F Magn to Sp/f Orkufelagid lifted, and settlement of the transaction is now impending

The Competition Authority in the Faroe Islands announced today that it will not take any actions regarding the acquisition by Sp/f Orkufelagid of P/F Magn from Skeljungur hf. All the conditions in the purchase agreement have thereby been fulfilled and the settlement of the transaction will now proceed.
