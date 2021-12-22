AKEN Hotels & Resorts consolidates its expansion with the appointment of Gustavo J. Segura, Costa Rica former Minister of Tourism as Regional Director for Central America and the Caribbean.

Miami, FL., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIAMI, FL, USA, Dic 22, 2021. Expert in Sustainable Tourism and Luxury Hospitality, Gustavo has held strategic and operational executive positions for travel and tourism organizations in several Latin American countries.

Graduated as an Economist from the University of Costa Rica, he obtained an MBA from INCAE Business School with a specialization in Sustainable Development. Gustavo is a fellow of Iniciativa c.

Recently serving as Minister of Tourism of Costa Rica, since July 2020 until Nov 2021, Gustavo also has extensive experience in the private sector as CEO in several organizations; in Pacuare Lodge and Lapa Rios hotels (members of National Geographic Unique Lodges of the World): In the hotel asset management division of Cuestamoras (four properties including Marriott Los Sueños, Costa Rica Marriott Hacienda Belen, Andaz Peninsula de Papagayo and Hyatt Pinares), as well as leading the Oxígeno Human Playground commercial project and as CEO of Grupo Islita.

“The AKEN brand proposal aims to reinvent the industry's international brand management and operational practices, offering the flexibility that owners of high-end, luxury, independent hotels are looking for. AKEN Hotels & Resorts offers carefully selected properties the opportunity to expand their presence and positioning in new markets,” says Luis Gallotti, CoFounder & Co-CEO of Amek Group.

In addition, the new Regional Director's background includes roles as a consultant, volunteer and member of the Board of Directors of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) and the Board of Directors of the Costa Rican Chamber of Hotels (CCH). His activities include acting as SIFAIS Sports Ambassador, and as consultant to the Inter-American Development Bank, the Ministry of Commerce and Tourism of Peru and the Ministry of Tourism of Ecuador. He actively participated in the design of the Certification for Sustainable Tourism (CST) of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, among others.

In his role, Gustavo will be responsible for the continued growth of AKEN Hotels & Resorts in the high-end and luxury segment in Central America and the Caribbean.







About AKEN Hotels & Resorts

AKEN Hotels & Resorts is a soft brand for high-end, luxury independent hotels based in the USA. AKEN connects travelers with unique experiences in a collection of independent, exclusive and superior properties that highlight the most attractive features of a destination. AKEN currently has a portfolio of the most exclusive properties in Argentina, Colombia and Chile, continuing to expand into other countries in the Americas. For more information, visit akenhotels.com or follow the brand on Instagram at @aken_hotels.

About Amek Group

AMEK Group is a white label hospitality service offering customized management and consulting for hotels and resorts. Strategically located in Miami, Florida, USA and Buenos Aires, Argentina, Amek Group is the only hotel company that offers independent brands all the operational and strategic needs to develop, manage or operate a hotel. It currently has 15 properties and experiences in its portfolio. "Amek," which means "older brother" in the South American indigenous language known as "Onas," was formed by childhood friends Luis Gallotti and Lisandro Léon Liguori. Basketball brought them together in their home country, Argentina, forming a partnership that would carry them from their youth to hiring a team of their own. Amek Group's portfolio of consulting, development, management, learning and quality assurance speaks to the current favored business model of using remote teams, vertical integration, the application of agile technologies and a cooperative of high-end and luxury industry experts. Visit amekgroup.com for more information.

