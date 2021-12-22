Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Auriant Mining AB (publ.) held on 22 December 2021

English Swedish

Auriant Mining AB (publ) held its Extraordinary General Meeting on Wednesday, 22 December 2021. In order to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, the Extraordinary General Meeting was conducted by advance voting only, on the basis of temporary statutory rules. The main resolution passed at the meeting was as follows.

More detailed information about the contents of all resolutions may be obtained from the notice to the EGM. The notice is available on the company’s website: www.auriant.com .

Approval of the addendum to bond issue agreement

It was resolved at the meeting to approve that Auriant Mining AB (publ) has entered into an addendum agreement to the bond issue agreement dated 9 April 2018 with Golden Impala Limited in accordance with the below (the “Addendum Agreement”). The Addendum Agreement shall be effective from 1 January 2022. The following main terms shall apply for the new bond.

The principal amount shall be USD 33,827,665 and the interest rate shall be three months U.S. Dollars LIBOR plus 6.44 percent (the “Interest Rate”). The interest shall be paid quarterly in arrears within five business days after the last day of the relevant quarter. In case any interest for the quarter is not paid on its due date, the penalty interest at the rate equal to the Interest Rate plus 2 percentage points shall accrue on any unpaid interest. The maturity date shall be 31 December 2024. Based on the applicable Interest Rate as of 31 October 2021 and the principal amount if no further interest payments are made as of and including 31 December 2021 which entails that the principal amount of the new bond will be equal to USD 35,954,797.36, the annual interest would be USD 2,362,230.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Daresbury, Chairman on the Board

Tel: + 44 194 886 1900

e-mail: peter.daresbury@daresburyltd.co.uk

Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

e-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se.

Attachment