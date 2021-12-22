Troops.ai Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troops, a leader in workflow and automation delivering actionable, on-demand data from Microsoft Dynamics 365 to revenue teams working in Microsoft Teams, today announced the availability of direct integration with Dynamics 365 in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Troops customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management, to securely build and deploy codeless automations and workflows between their critical business applications and Teams. Troops' direct integration with Dynamics 365 is also available on Microsoft AppSource.

Troops delivers actionable revenue signals to Teams from Dynamics 365, Salesforce, Gainsight, Outreach, Zendesk, Jira and many more SaaS applications. Companies can now drive adoption of Teams, activate digital selling, facilitate remote and hybrid work and modernize the workplace experience with robust, bi-directional integration between Teams and their organization's back-office applications. Coupled with Grid, a companion inline editor which enables bulk CRM updates with the ease of spreadsheet, Troops Revenue Signals and Actions drive the right behaviors, data and actions that make revenue teams more productive and lead to more revenue. Troops customers typically see 5X faster lead response and deal approval times, 20% faster deal cycles and 10% larger pipelines — all leading to generating more revenue in less time.

"Microsoft is leading the workplace modernization transformation through Microsoft Teams and Dynamics 365, helping businesses achieve the flexibility of operating in-person, remote or hybrid," said Dan Reich, Troops' Co-Founder and CEO. "The Azure Marketplace makes it easy for Troops to find those transformational businesses who want codeless connectivity from their key apps to Microsoft Teams."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Troops' workflow and automation solutions to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

With Troops now transactable through the Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource, Dynamics 365 customers can easily begin delivering actionable insights to their revenue team members directly in Teams.

Learn more about Troops at: https://www.troops.ai

