Minim Announces Plan for CFO Transition

MANCHESTER, NH, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the Motorola brand, announced that Sean Doherty will be transitioning from his role as Chief Financial Officer to pursue a new career opportunity with a privately-held company. His resignation is not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the company. Mr. Doherty is committed to an orderly transition of his duties and will stay with the company through March 31, 2022.



Mr. Dustin Tacker, Vice President, Accounting and Corporate Controller, will serve as interim Chief Accounting Officer while the company completes its external search for a permanent CFO replacement. Mr. Tacker, who joined Minim in 2020, has more than twenty years of experience in finance and accounting, including time at Access Information Systems, SmartBear Software, General Electric Company, and PwC.

"On behalf of the company and board of directors, I would like to thank Sean for his many contributions to Minim,” said Minim CEO Gray Chynoweth. “He has been an instrumental financial leader through the Minim/Zoom merger and Nasdaq uplist. We are appreciative of his commitment to a smooth transition and will wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Chynoweth continued, “As we embark on a CFO search, we have great confidence in Dustin’s financial acumen and abilities; he has supported several CFO transitions throughout his career and already serves as the main contact for our auditors. Dustin will play a vital role in both the executive search and ongoing business plan execution.”

Minim will engage an external firm to support its effort to recruit its new CFO. In the interim, inquiries and referrals may be sent to Sara Bishop, at sbishop@minim.com.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside the Minim team and to be a part of the company’s evolution to date,” said Mr. Doherty. “Taking this step was not an easy decision for me. While I want to return to private company operations, where I have spent most of my career, I remain invested in Minim as a shareholder and am confident in Minim’s vision and execution under Gray’s leadership.”

