Microbot Medical Initiates Search for U.S. Clinical Sites for the LIBERTY® Robotic System

HINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT) announced that it has and will continue to implement key initiatives that will prepare the LIBERTY® Robotic System for commercialization. In conjunction with recently announced design freeze, Dr. Eyal Morag, Microbot’s Chief Medical Officer, traveled to the United States to establish a clinical infrastructure with multiple sites and leading physicians for the commencement of a human clinical trial, which is expected to commence in the second half of 2022.



“Our actions reflect an inflection point in LIBERTY’s® developmental pathway and it is critical that we align our interests to ensure we successfully execute the value-enhancing catalysts in 2022, including the FDA pre-submission and the human clinical trial expected in the second half of 2022,” commented Dr. Eyal Morag, Microbot’s Chief Medical Officer. “My primary goal over the next few months is to leverage our resources and to educate the market on the clinical and economic benefits of the LIBERTY Robotic System to ensure future success in commercialization.”

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a pre-clinical medical device company that specializes in transformational micro-robotic technologies, focused primarily on both natural and artificial lumens within the human body. Microbot’s current proprietary technological platforms provide the foundation for the development of a Multi Generation Pipeline Portfolio (MGPP).

Microbot Medical was founded in 2010 by Harel Gadot, Prof. Moshe Shoham, and Yossi Bornstein with the goals of improving clinical outcomes for patients and increasing accessibility through the use of micro-robotic technologies. Further information about Microbot Medical is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

