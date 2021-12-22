SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating TSN, TVTY, LCID and INSD; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Tyson Foods, Inc., Tivity Health, Inc., Lucid Group, Inc., and Instadose Pharma Corp. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 780-3993.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Tyson Foods, Inc. regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin granted approval to three settlements totaling $93.5 million that commercial and institutional indirect purchasers reached with Tyson Foods Inc., Pilgrim's Pride Corp. and Mar-Jac Poultry Inc. to settle claims they conspired with competitors to fix the price of broiler chicken. Under the deals, Tyson will pay $42.5 million of the settlement. The U.S. Department of Justice also looked into anti-competitive conduct in the broiler-chicken industry and revealed its investigation in 2019. The DOJ's ongoing probe has resulted in the indictment of several poultry executives, including former Tyson Foods sales executive Timothy R. Mulrenin. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that on July 29, 2021, Judge Waverly Crenshaw, Jr. of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Tivity Health, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Tivity provides fitness and wellness programs geared toward senior citizens. According to the complaint, defendants made false and misleading statements regarding Tivity’s acquisition of Nutrisystem for $1.3 billion. On February 19, 2020, Tivity announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, disclosing that its "Nutrition segment had a disappointing end to 2019" including "a non-cash impairment charge of $377.1 million," that contributed to a $272.8 million net loss in the fourth quarter, due to complications in the nutrition business since its acquisition of Nutrisystem in March 2019. The company also announced that its Chief Executive Officer had resigned. In September of 2020, the company announced the resignation of co-founder Daniel G. Tully from its Board of Directors. Then, in October of 2020, it was reported that the company would be selling Nutrisystem for $575 million, less than half of what Tivity paid to buy it. Morris Kandinov is investigating Tivity regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating potential claims against Lucid Group, Inc. regarding whether the Company has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On December 6, 2021, Lucid disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that “[o]n December 3, 2021, [Lucid] received a subpoena from the [SEC] requesting the production of certain documents related to an investigation by the SEC. Although there is no assurance as to the scope or outcome of this matter, the investigation appears to concern the business combination between the Company (f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. IV) and Atieva, Inc. and certain projections and statements.” On this news, Lucid’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 6, 2021. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating potential claims against Instadose Pharma Corp. The investigation concerns whether Instadose has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On November 23, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced a temporary suspension in the trading of Instadose securities due to concerns regarding the adequacy and accuracy of information about the Company in the marketplace. The SEC specifically noted stock price and volume increases of Instadose stock unsupported by the Company’s assets and financial information, trading that may be associated with individuals related to a control person at the Company, and operations at the Company’s Canadian affiliate. On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $3.69 per share, or approximately 13%, from $28.30 per share to close at $24.61 per share on November 23, 2021, which was immediately before trading was halted. On December 9, 2021, when the Company’s securities resumed trading, the stock price opened and closed at $2.00 per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

